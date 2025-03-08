Gulls Edge Reign, 3-2, In Overtime

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign 3-2 in overtime tonight at Toyota Arena. Over their last 14 games, the Gulls are 10-2-1-1, the best record in the American Hockey League since the All-Star break. San Diego sits seven points out of a playoff position in the Pacific Division.

Ryan Carpenter netted his second consecutive overtime goal, his fourth overtime goal of the campaign, which leads the AHL. Carpenter now has 17 goals on the season, which is tied for the team lead among active skaters.

Roland McKeown scored his 11th goal and earned his 19th assist of the season to extend his point streak to four games (1-4=5). Over his last 10 games, he has posted 3-6=9 points.

Yegor Sidorov extended his point streak to four games with his 15th goal of the season. He has scored 4-2=6 points in that span. Sidorov ranks tied for third among active Gulls skaters in goals.

Tristan Luneau recorded his team-leading 35th assist of the season, which ranks third among all AHL skaters and second among AHL defensemen. He leads all AHL rookies in assists while ranking tied for fourth in points (6-35=41). His 35 assists this season are tied for the second-most in a single season by a defenseman in Gulls AHL history (also Trevor Carrick, 2023-24), trailing only Brandon Montour, who had 45 in 2015-16.

Justin Bailey recorded his 14th assist of the season, a primary assist on Carpenter's OT goal, to give him points in three straight contests (1-2=3). Bailey has tallied 8-7=15 points in 18 games since arriving from San Jose Jan. 25.

Josh Lopina picked up two assists (0-2=2), his second multi-point night of the season. He now has eight assists this season.

Tyson Hinds earned his 12th assist of the season.

In his 200th career AHL game, Oscar Dansk stopped 34-of-36 shots to earn his 11th victory of the season. He has helped San Diego earn standings points in 10 consecutive starts (8-0-2).

The Gulls will face the Ontario Reign again tomorrow night on home ice at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Josh Lopina

On the team's comeback ability

It's all resiliency. It's the belief that we're built for comebacks. We've shown it time and time again this year, handful of games being down two, three goals early in the game or going into the third period. We know we just find a way to scratch and claw back and come out and talk. It's been really fun.

On his two-assist night

It's huge. Anytime you get on the score sheet, it's a boost of confidence, or in-game boost, or something like that. But like I said, it's fun being on a team right now that is resilient, playing hard night in, night out, giving ourselves a chance to win. So that's been the most fun thing. And hopefully we can keep it going here.

On Oscar Dansk

He's been unbelievable. He's been the backbone of this team for the last three, four weeks here, making huge saves. And he's just a good locker room energy guy. So, it's been fun battling for him in front of him. He's made some incredible saves when we needed him. He's been doing awesome.

On players sticking up for each other

I mean, anytime I can be five feet away from a Travis Howe fight, that's the best seat in the house. We appreciate what he does. For sure, he gets the guys going, stands up for us. We had a couple other fights tonight. Standing up for each other, especially against these guys, the rivals. It's fun. It's team hockey, and it's winning hockey.

On facing Ontario again tomorrow

It's just keep focusing on us, what is working for us and stick to it. Tomorrow night's in our building, too. So, our fans will bring good energy. We'll try to match it come out with another one.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Ontario

Gutsy, gutsy. Ontario dropped a few games in a row, and especially coming back into this building, we knew that the first period was going to be was going to be everything that they could throw at us. And because of Oscar [Dansk], we weathered the storm. Oscar gave us an opportunity here today to find our game. I thought we were better in the second and we were able to put a couple on the board. And leaving the second period 2-2 road game against a good team like Ontario, you kind of set yourself up for an opportunity the Third. Third was gutsy. It's highlighted for me by penalty killing, with taking the penalty late and then we didn't give them a sniff on the on the power play at all and that was excellent. I think Ryan [Carpenter] now leads the league in overtime goals. Another great play from Justin [Bailey]. So gutsy, gutsy effort. Proud of the guys.

On Josh Lopina's performance and "next man up" mentality

When guys go down, we need guys to step up. And our bench today was wild with the fights and trying to keep up with the changes. And there was opportunity for Josh to step up and step in another line in moments of the game because of penalties, etc. And for him to jump in and take advantage of that, that's what we can ask for. And good on Josh being patient for opportunity. We needed him to be big tonight and he was big for us.

On facing Ontario again tomorrow

We're also ready for a fight. Highlighted by [Travis] Howe, that was a fight for the ages, those two guys. And hats off to Roman [Kinal] and Easton [Brodzinski], stepping up for each other as well. Those little things have an impact on the game, and we'll be fighting as well.

