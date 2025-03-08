Eagles Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Henderson
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
HENDERSON, NV. - Colorado forward Chris Wagner netted a pair of goals, but it would not be enough, as the Eagles coughed up a 3-1 lead in a 4-3 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday. Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski scored two goals, including the game-winner, while goaltender Carl Lindbom earned the win in net, making 11 saves on 14 shots. The Eagles 14 shots were the fewest the team has registered this season.
Colorado would jump out to an early lead when Wagner fielded a cross-slot pass at the side of the crease before tapping it home, putting the Eagles up 1-0 just 51 seconds into the contest.
The Silver Knights would strike back just 54 seconds later when forward Gage Quinney capped off a breakaway with a wrister from between the circles, tying the game at 1-1.
A power play would set up Wagner to deflect a shot into the back of the net from the low slot, giving Colorado a 2-1 advantage with 5:14 remaining in the first period. Henderson would go on to outshoot the Eagles 10-6 in the opening period, but Colorado carried its 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
The Eagles would strike again when forward Jean-Luc Foudy streaked down the left-wing before lighting the lamp with a backhander from the bottom of the circle, giving Colorado a 3-1 advantage at the 7:16 mark of the second period.
A 5-on-3 power play late in the period would allow Laczynski to beat goalie Kevin Mandolese with a wrister from the slot, slicing the deficit to 3-2 with only five seconds left to play in the middle frame.
The Silver Knights would even the score at 3-3 when defenseman Dyson Mayo buried a shot from the right-wing circle at the 10:29 mark of the third period.
Just 1:06 later, Laczynski slammed home a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle, putting Henderson on top, 4-3.
Mandolese suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 27 shots. The Eagles finished the game going 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday, March 9th at 2:00pm MT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
