Game Preview: Bears at Monsters: 4 p.m.

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears continue a franchise-record 10-game road trip today as they look to sweep a weekend set versus the Cleveland Monsters. Hershey is 2-1-0-0 versus the Monsters this season, and the Bears conclude the head-to-head series today.

Hershey Bears (34-15-5-0) at Cleveland Monsters (28-17-5-5)

March 8, 2025 | 4 p.m. | Rocket Arena

Referees: Mike Sullivan (47), Adam Tobias (16)

Linespersons: T.J. Dockery (27), Felix-Antoine Voyer (33)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY 100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 3:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 4 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears opened the club's historic 10-game road trip with a victory last night, blanking the Cleveland Monsters 3-0 at Rocket Arena. Hershey raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on a goal from defenseman Nicky Leivermann and a power-play tally from Alex Limoges, and the Chocolate and White outshot the hosts 15-4 in the opening frame. Cleveland goaltender Jet Greaves and Hershey netminder Clay Stevenson yielded no goals in the second period, and there was no further scoring until the 16:10 mark of third period when Luke Philp struck on the power play to make it 3-0. Stevenson was perfect in net with 24 saves, and Hershey went 2-for-6 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Bears outshot the Monsters 31-24 as they improved to 2-1-0-0 versus Cleveland this season.

CAPITALIZING IN CLE:

The Bears continued the club's winning ways in "The Rock and Roll Capital of the World" last night, earning a seventh straight regular-season win in Cleveland. In that stretch, Hershey has outscored the Monsters 29-6. Within the seven straight wins in Cleveland, three different goalies have blanked the Monsters as Zach Fucale (April 2, 2023), Hunter Shepard (March 23, 2024), and Clay Stevenson all have earned clean sheets. While the Bears did lose two playoff games in 2024 in Cleveland, Hershey's last regular-season loss in Ohio came on March 24, 2019, a 4-1 win for the Monsters. The Bears are 9-5-0-1 lifetime on the road against the Monsters in the regular season.

LET'S GO LEIVO:

Defender Nicky Leivermann scored the first game-winning goal in his AHL career last night, as his opening-tally proved to be the difference maker. Leivermann, who had three game-winning goals last season in the ECHL for the South Carolina Stingrays, is enjoying a string of success lately, posting four points (1g, 3a) over his past five outings. The Bears are 8-0-1-0 this season when Leivermann is on the scoresheet, and Hershey owns a 14-5-3-0 record when the Notre Dame product is in the lineup.

LIGHT IT UP LIMO:

Hershey forward Alex Limoges continued his strong play versus the Monsters last night, striking for his first goal of the campaign versus Cleveland, now giving him five points (1g, 4a) in three head-to-head games this season. In 14 combined regular season and Calder Cup Playoff games versus the Monsters, Limoges has scored 14 points (5g, 9a), making him more productive versus Cleveland than any other opponent. His goal last night was the 200th point of his AHL career (92g, 108a), although a pending scoring change from Hershey's March 5 game versus Belleville should retroactively add him an assist that will instead serve as that milestone marker. Limoges' shooting percentage of 23.7% is the best on the Bears, and his seven power-play goals rank second on the team to Chase Priskie (8).

STOPPED BY STEVENSON:

Hershey goaltender Clay Stevenson stopped all 24 shots he faced yesterday to earn his second shutout of the season. The Bears goaltender logged his second consecutive road shutout after blanking the Charlotte Checkers on Feb. 23, becoming just the third goaltender in team history to record consecutive road shutouts (Tom Lawson, Ilya Samsonov). He has gone 132:56 without allowing a goal on the road, dating back to Feb. 15 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The longest documented road shutout streak in Hershey's history belongs to Ilya Samsonov at 159:54 during the 2018-19 season. Stevenson's shutout last night also marked the ninth of his Hershey tenure, tying him with Freddy Cassivi for 12th in club history. Stevenson is 5-1-0 versus the Monsters in his AHL career and with last night's result, he lowered his goals-against average this season to 2.88.

BEARS BITES:

Chase Priskie recorded two assists last night for his fourth multi-point game of the season. He is slated to play in his 300th AHL game today...Luke Philp tallied his fifth goal of the season last night, striking for the first time since Jan. 17, a stretch of 14 games...Forward Ivan Miroshnichenko had eight shots last night to lead all Hershey skaters, and he's collected 20 shots over his last four games, scoring three goals. The second-year forward has points in six straight games (3g, 3a)...With an assist last night, Spencer Smallman tied his career-high in points with 27, a mark he previously posted with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22...The Bears are 21-4-4-0 overall and 9-0-3-0 on the road when they score a power-play goal this season...Garrett Roe is one point from 100 AHL points, and Dalton Smith is one point away from his 100th pro point....Entering today's game, Hershey's Magic Number to clinch a playoff berth is 11.

ON THIS DATE:

March 8, 1986 - The Bears bombarded the Rochester Americans with a 10-3 victory in front of a standing-room-only crowd of 7,620 at Hersheypark Arena. Carl Mokosak collected his second hat trick of the season, including a pair of second-period goals in a nine-second span, and Tim Tookey scored twice as Hershey won its eighth straight home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.