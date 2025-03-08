Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game

Sports stats



AHL American Hockey League

Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release


SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Kailer Yamamoto has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Bakersfield on Mar. 7.

Yamamoto will miss Tucson's game tonight (Mar. 8) at Bakersfield.

Check out the American Hockey League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central