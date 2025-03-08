Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Kailer Yamamoto has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a spearing incident in a game at Bakersfield on Mar. 7.
Yamamoto will miss Tucson's game tonight (Mar. 8) at Bakersfield.
