Monsters Battle with Bears Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 4-3 on Saturday evening at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-18-5-5 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Hershey's Mike Vecchione scored at 15:23 on the power play in the first period leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Luca Del Bel Belluz notched a tally 17 seconds into the final frame assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky and Cole Clayton tying the game. The Bears responded with a power-play marker from Ivan Miroshnichenko at 8:52, but Joseph LaBate put away a goal at 11:21 off feeds from Clayton and Mikael Pyyhtia tying the game 2-2. Hershey pushed ahead with a goal from Ethan Bear at 12:21 followed by an empty-net tally from Vincent Iorio at 18:58. Cleveland tried to battle back after Del Bel Belluz scored at 19:59 with a helper from Fix-Wolansky, but the comeback fell short with a final score of 4-3.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 19 saves in defeat while Hershey's Hunter Shepard stopped 21 shots for the win.

The Monsters travel to visit the Texas Stars at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 3 - - 3

HER 1 0 3 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 0/1 1/3 16 min / 5 inf

HER 23 2/3 1/1 12 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 19 3 9-7-4

HER Shepard W 21 3 20-9-2

Cleveland Record: 28-18-5-5, 3rd North Division

Hershey Record: 35-15-5-0, 1st Atlantic Division

