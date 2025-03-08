P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - Forward Joey Abate netted his fourth goal of the season in the Providence Bruins' 2-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Providence outshot Springfield 40-20 in the loss.
How It Happened
Abate collected a feed from Tristan Ashbrook below the goal line and flipped a backhanded shot from above the crease past the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:20 remaining in the second period. Billy Sweezey received a secondary assist. Samuel Johannesson fired a wrist shot from the point that beat the goaltender on the blocker side for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:17 to play in the second frame. With one second left in the second period, Matthew Peca received a pass at the left post and tucked the puck inside the post on the backhand, giving the T-Birds a 2-1 lead.
Stats
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 18 of 20 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots. The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2. The Providence Bruins fall to 32-18-4-2.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, March 12 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Admirals Defeat Wild 4-1 in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Commesso Shines, Rockford Tops Texas 4-2 - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Smack Senators, 8-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marlies Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Peca, Ellis Excel in T-Birds' Pink in the Rink Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Trade Forward Jujhar Khaira to Abbotsford Canucks in Exchange for Future Considerations - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Outlast Calgary - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Take 4-3 Win over Monsters to Sweep Weekend - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Battle with Bears Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Leonard Strikes Twice as Checkers Stifle Phantoms 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Drop 2-1 Heartbreaker in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game - AHL
- T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Matt Brown and Sam Sedley Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Checkers, Game #57 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reassign De St. Phalle, Klassen to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Sign Andre Lee to 2-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters: 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Loan Jayden Lee to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Marlies - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host Stars for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #55 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MB - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Blank Canucks Behind Carriere's 34 Stops - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Edge Reign, 3-2, In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Extend Point Streak With Gritty 5-4 Win Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie's Two-Goal Night Wasted in 5-4 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Jose Barracuda on the First Game of the Homestand - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Keep Wolves in Check - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.