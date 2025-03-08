P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - Forward Joey Abate netted his fourth goal of the season in the Providence Bruins' 2-1 loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. Providence outshot Springfield 40-20 in the loss.

How It Happened

Abate collected a feed from Tristan Ashbrook below the goal line and flipped a backhanded shot from above the crease past the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 16:20 remaining in the second period. Billy Sweezey received a secondary assist. Samuel Johannesson fired a wrist shot from the point that beat the goaltender on the blocker side for a power play goal, tying the game at 1-1 with 12:17 to play in the second frame. With one second left in the second period, Matthew Peca received a pass at the left post and tucked the puck inside the post on the backhand, giving the T-Birds a 2-1 lead.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 18 of 20 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 40 shots. The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-2. The Providence Bruins fall to 32-18-4-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, March 12 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.