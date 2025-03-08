T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Saturday that they have acquired defenseman Calen Addison from the Henderson Silver Knights in exchange for future considerations.
Originally a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old Addison has skated in 49 games this season with the Silver Knights, posting 33 points (3g, 30a) and 55 penalty minutes. He ranks 11th among AHL defensemen in scoring and 10th in the league among blueliners with 11 power-play assists.
Addison also brings a wealth of NHL experience, having played in 152 games with the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks from 2020-24. For his NHL career, the Brandon, Manitoba native has 50 points (6g, 44a) and 96 penalty minutes.
The T-Birds, fresh off a 3-1-0-1 road trip, return home to the MassMutual Center before a sellout crowd on Saturday for the annual Pink in the Rink festivities, presented by Baystate Health and benefiting the Rays of Hope Foundation. Puck drop against the Providence Bruins is set for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.
Fans can get their Thunderbirds tickets today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game - AHL
- T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Matt Brown and Sam Sedley Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Checkers, Game #57 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reassign De St. Phalle, Klassen to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Sign Andre Lee to 2-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters: 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Loan Jayden Lee to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Marlies - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host Stars for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #55 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MB - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Blank Canucks Behind Carriere's 34 Stops - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Edge Reign, 3-2, In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Extend Point Streak With Gritty 5-4 Win Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie's Two-Goal Night Wasted in 5-4 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Jose Barracuda on the First Game of the Homestand - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Keep Wolves in Check - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights
- Blues Recall D Matt Kessel from T-Birds
- Blues Sign G Colten Ellis to Two-Year, Two-Way Extension
- Slow Start Dooms Comeback Hopes for T-Birds
- Ellis & Penalty Kill Exceptional as T-Birds Blank Checkers