T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced Saturday that they have acquired defenseman Calen Addison from the Henderson Silver Knights in exchange for future considerations.

Originally a second-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 24-year-old Addison has skated in 49 games this season with the Silver Knights, posting 33 points (3g, 30a) and 55 penalty minutes. He ranks 11th among AHL defensemen in scoring and 10th in the league among blueliners with 11 power-play assists.

Addison also brings a wealth of NHL experience, having played in 152 games with the Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks from 2020-24. For his NHL career, the Brandon, Manitoba native has 50 points (6g, 44a) and 96 penalty minutes.

The T-Birds, fresh off a 3-1-0-1 road trip, return home to the MassMutual Center before a sellout crowd on Saturday for the annual Pink in the Rink festivities, presented by Baystate Health and benefiting the Rays of Hope Foundation. Puck drop against the Providence Bruins is set for 7:05 p.m. on Saturday.

