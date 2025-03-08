Moose Outlast Calgary

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (20-30-1-3) outlasted the Calgary Wranglers (30-20-4-2) for a 6-5 win on Saturday. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 shootout loss against Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Dominic Toninato put the Moose in front before the game was five minutes old. The Moose captain stole the puck and spun it past Devin Cooley, into the Calgary net. The Wranglers equalized the contest with less than five to go in the period. Sam Morton burned into the zone and fired a wrister behind Domenic DiVincentiis. The netminders finished the period with 22 combined saves, with 12 belonging to DiVincentiis and 10 counted for Cooley.

The Moose pulled ahead 2-1, five minutes into the second, as Fabian Wagner struck off a turnover for his second goal in as many games. The lead only held three minutes as Adam Klapka buried a loose puck to tie the contest 2-2 in short order. Manitoba took a 3-2 edge into the third as Danny Zhilkin put a nice finish on his first of the season after he and Tyson Empey created a turnover behind the net. DiVincentiis wrapped with five saves in the period, while Devin Cooley made nine stops.

The floodgates opened in a back-and-forth third period. The Wranglers opened the frame with goals two minutes apart from Jonathan Aspirot and Dryden Hunt to take a 4-3 lead five minutes into the frame. The Moose responded two minutes later with tallies split by just 70 seconds as Mason Shaw and Isaak Phillips found the back of the net. The 5-4 lead held until the final 4:19 when Yan Kuznetsov pulled Calgary even with a shot from the wing. With overtime looming, the Moose power play went to work. A mad scramble in the Calgary crease saw Cooley make an incredible blocker save, only for the sequence to result in a Moose penalty shot. The Calgary netminder shut down Brad Lambert's chance, and the power play continued. The Moose worked the puck to Lambert whose shot from the circle was tipped by Mason Shaw for a 6-5 lead with three minutes remaining. Manitoba held on from there to secure the victory. DiVincentiis grabbed the win with 27 saves, while Cooley suffered the loss on 30 stops.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Isaak Phillips (click for full interview)

"It shows the resiliency of our team. It was really up and down. One minute you're on top of the world and then the next you let another one in. But it was fun... probably not fun for the coaches, but it was fun for us. I think it was a really good game for our group to show if we stick with it we'll be rewarded."

Statbook

Fabian Wagner (1G) has points in three straight games (2G, 1A).

Mason Shaw (2G) recorded his first multi-goal game of the season.

Dylan Coghlan (3A) posted his second three-point game of the season.

Dominic Toninato (1G, 1A) set a career high with seven shots on goal.

Isaak Phillips (1G) scored his first goal as a member of the Moose.

The Moose have points in 10 of their past 14 games (8-4-0-2).

What's Next?

The Moose and Calgary Wranglers clash in a matinee rematch tomorrow for Fairy Tale Day at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.