Barracuda Blank Canucks Behind Carriere's 34 Stops

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, B.C. - On the day he signed his first NHL contract, rookie netminder Gabe Carriere made 34 saves to help the San Jose Barracuda (29-30-3-3) shutout the Abbotsford Canucks (28-23-2-1) on Friday night at the Abbotsford Centre. For Carriere, it was the first blanksheet of his career. In the win, the Barracuda scored all three of their goals in the second period, including two on the power play.

In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Canucks 7-6 but neither team could find the back of the net, despite Donavan Houle drawing a penalty shot at 7:17.

At 2:31 of the second, the Barracuda would go on the power play but Arshdeep Bains managed to draw penalty shot shorthanded. On the attempt, Carriere made a left pad save to keep it scoeless. On that same power play, Thomas Bordeleau (14) managed to go top shelf from just off the goal line to break the ice at 4:16. Later in the frame, back on the power play, the Barracuda would jumped out to a 2-0 lead when Danil Gushchin (20) centered a pass that went off a Canuck and in. The Barracuda were not done in the second, just as they killed off a Abby power play, Walker Duehr (13) managed to bank the puck off Nikita Tolopilo and in 11:10 to give San Jose a 3-0 lead.

In the third, the Canucks outshot the Barracuda 14-7 but failed to beat Carriere.

The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip in Abbosford on Saturday (7 p.m) and return to Tech CU Arena on March 19 (10:30 a.m.) to faceoff with the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day. For tickets and more info, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

