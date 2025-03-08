Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Ryan Carpenter knocked home a rebound in overtime to give the San Diego Gulls (22-25-5-3) a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign (31-18-3-1) on Friday night at Toyota Arena.
Francesco Pinelli let Ontario in the game with a goal and an assist, while Samuel Fagemo found the back of the net on the power play in the first period.
Date: March 7, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final SD 0 2 0 1 3 ONT 1 1 0 0 2
Shots PP SD 24 0/5 ONT 36 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Ryan Carpenter (SD)
2. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)
3. Oscar Dansk (SD)
W: Oscar Dansk
L: Pheonix Copley
Next Game: Saturday, March 8 at San Diego Gulls | 6 PM PST | Pechanga Arena
