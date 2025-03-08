Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ryan Carpenter knocked home a rebound in overtime to give the San Diego Gulls (22-25-5-3) a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign (31-18-3-1) on Friday night at Toyota Arena.

Francesco Pinelli let Ontario in the game with a goal and an assist, while Samuel Fagemo found the back of the net on the power play in the first period.

Date: March 7, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final SD 0 2 0 1 3 ONT 1 1 0 0 2

Shots PP SD 24 0/5 ONT 36 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Ryan Carpenter (SD)

2. Francesco Pinelli (ONT)

3. Oscar Dansk (SD)

W: Oscar Dansk

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Saturday, March 8 at San Diego Gulls | 6 PM PST | Pechanga Arena

