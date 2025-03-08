Game #55 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #55: Tucson Roadrunners (27-22-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (23-20-6-3)

Time: 8 p.m. MST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

Referees: #44 Alex Lepkowski, #65 Chris Rumble

Linespeople: #97 Devon Gale, #62 Mitch Hunt

Supervisor: Jay Sharrers

The Tucson Roadrunners (27-22-3-2) look to go 3-for-3 on the road trip and remain undefeated against the Bakersfield Condors (23-20-6-3) in Saturday's series finale at Mechanics Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. MST.

Tucson edged Bakersfield 5-4 on Friday to secure their second consecutive win and extend their point streak to six games (5-0-1), tying a season high first set in December. The Roadrunners have won five of their last six contests and remain unbeaten in four meetings with the Condors this season.

Friday's win also snapped Bakersfield's three-game winning streak and four-game point streak. The Condors will look to bounce back and close the gap in the Pacific Division standings.

Tucson sits in seventh play and holds the final Pacific Division playoff spot with 59 points. The Roadrunners have a four-point cushion over the eighth-place Condors and are tied in points with the sixth-place Abbotsford Canucks.

Three Things:

Special Teams Surge

Tucson's special teams have been a difference-maker during the team's recent hot streak, and Friday was no exception. The Roadrunners netted two power-play goals and went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill, including a crucial nine-minute stretch to open the third period. Tucson has now recorded multiple power-play goals in two of their last four games and has scored at least one in four of the last five, converting at a 29% clip (5-for-17) over that span. Defensively, the penalty kill has been just as dominant, allowing only two power-play goals in the last six games while going 22-for-24 (91%) over that stretch.

Walker's Playmaking Prowess

Forward Sammy Walker dished out two assists on Friday, marking his second multi-assist performance in the last five games. The 24-year-old has six points (6A) in that stretch and 12 points (3G, 9A) in 13 games since joining the Roadrunners in early February. The Edina, Minnesota, native has recorded three multi-point games with Tucson and has been a key contributor on the power play. He now ranks fifth on the team with seven power-play points (2G, 5A).

McCartney's Clutch Performance

Alternate captain Ben McCartney delivered two goals on Friday, including the game-winner-his second of the season. His first goal came on the power play, tying the game 3-3 just 98 seconds after Bakersfield had taken the lead. The goal marked the 16th power-play tally of his career, ranking him fourth all-time in franchise history and just one away from tying former Roadrunner and current Laval Rocket forward Laurent Dauphin for third. McCartney now leads the team with seven special-teams goals this season (five power-play, two shorthanded) and has five points (3G, 2A) in his last six games.

What's the Word?

"It's a gift to be on the power play and I'm not gonna take it for granted. Those guys are great players and I have to keep on going."

Roadrunners alternate captain Ben McCartney on contributing on special teams

Number to Know:

74 - Veteran defenseman Robbie Russo recorded his 24th assist of the season on Friday, bringing his total to 74 as a Roadrunner. That mark ties him with former Roadrunner and current Belleville Senator Jan Jeník for fourth all-time in franchise history. Russo now needs seven more assists to match Michael Carcone for third place. Among defensemen, he ranks second in franchise history, trailing only Kyle Capobianco (91).

His teammate, Cameron Hebig, also climbed the franchise leaderboards with a two-point night (1G, 1A) on Friday. Hebig moved past former Roadrunner and current Bakersfield Condor Lane Pederson for third all-time in franchise points (125) and tied Pederson for third in all-time goals (58).

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 7:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Mechanics Bank Arena. Fans can catch all the action on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

