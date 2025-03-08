Penguins Reassign De St. Phalle, Klassen to Wheeling

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned forwards Mathieu De St. Phalle and Gabe Klassen to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

De St. Phalle appeared in three games for the Penguins this season, tallying no points. In 10 career AHL games, all with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, De St. Phalle has one goal.

At the time of his callup to the Penguins on Feb. 20, De. St. Phalle paced the Nailers with 44 points in 47 games played. He has since fallen to second on the team in points, but his 17 goals and 27 assists are still good for second on the club in both categories. Furthermore, the 24-year-old ranks fourth overall among ECHL rookies in assists and fifth among rookies in points.

A first-year-pro out of the University of Wisconsin, De St. Phalle inked a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Apr. 1, 2024. In four seasons of at Wisconsin, De St. Phalle logged 36 goals and 51 assists for 87 points in 141 games.

Klassen made his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 1 against the Hershey Bears. In two games with the Penguins, the 21-year-old from Prince Albert, Saskatchewen recorded no points.

Klassen ranks sixth on the Nailers with 33 points (12G-21A) on the season. A majority of his offense has arrived in the New Year, as the 21-year-old has netted nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 22 games since the calendar turned to 2025.

Klassen signed a two-year, AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on June 3, 2024 after concluding a five-year junior career in the Western Hockey League. He served as captain of the Portland Winterhawks in both of the last two seasons, and he eclipsed 30 goals in each of his last three seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Saturday, Mar. 8, against the Belleville Senators. Puck drop between the Pens and Sens will take place at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

