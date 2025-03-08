Savoie's Two-Goal Night Wasted in 5-4 Loss

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (23-20-9, 55pts) could not capitalize on numerous power play opportunities in the third period and fell 5-4 to the Tucson Roadrunners (27-22-5, 59pts) on Friday. Matthew Savoie (14th, 15th) returned to the Condors lineup and scored twice. Bakersfield had a five-minute major power play, a four-minute double minor power play, and a full two minutes of five-on-three time in the third period go by the wayside.

Bakersfield is now four points back of both Abbotsford and Tucson who are tied for sixth. The Condors have two games in hand on both.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home tomorrow night against Tucson with BLUEY here for pictures! (Click here for tickets). Puck drops at 7 p.m.

