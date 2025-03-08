Admirals Defeat Wild 4-1 in Milwaukee
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Iowa Wild by a 4-1 score at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday night. Samuel Hlavaj turned aside a season-high 41 shots in the loss.
Cal O'Reilly put the Admirals on the board 6:36 into the first period with a deflection through the legs of Hlavaj.
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 12-11 in the opening frame.
Ryder Rolston doubled Milwaukee's lead with a slot redirection on the power play at 6:56 of the second period.
Travis Boyd hammered a one-timer under the blocker of Magnus Chrona (29 saves) off a backhand pass from Graeme Clarke at 14:17 to make the score 2-1. Carson Lambos also assisted on Boyd's goal.
The Admirals outshot the Wild 29-23 through 40 minutes.
Jake Livingstone scored on a backdoor tap-in 4:40 into the third and Rolston added an insurance goal on the empty net with 3:25 to play.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 45-30. The Wild finished 0-for-6 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday. Mar. 15 at 6 p.m. on 90's Night, presented by Principal Charity Classic. The first 1,500 fans will receive a t-shirt, presented by Principal Charity Classic and KISS FM.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- O'Reilly, Admirals Calm the Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Roar Back to Tip Griffins 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars' Four-Game Winning Streak Ends in Rockford - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Weekend Opener at Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Defeat Wild 4-1 in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Commesso Shines, Rockford Tops Texas 4-2 - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Smack Senators, 8-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marlies Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Peca, Ellis Excel in T-Birds' Pink in the Rink Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Trade Forward Jujhar Khaira to Abbotsford Canucks in Exchange for Future Considerations - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Outlast Calgary - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Take 4-3 Win over Monsters to Sweep Weekend - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Battle with Bears Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Leonard Strikes Twice as Checkers Stifle Phantoms 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Drop 2-1 Heartbreaker in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game - AHL
- T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Matt Brown and Sam Sedley Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Checkers, Game #57 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reassign De St. Phalle, Klassen to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Sign Andre Lee to 2-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters: 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Loan Jayden Lee to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Marlies - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host Stars for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #55 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MB - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Blank Canucks Behind Carriere's 34 Stops - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Edge Reign, 3-2, In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Extend Point Streak With Gritty 5-4 Win Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie's Two-Goal Night Wasted in 5-4 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Jose Barracuda on the First Game of the Homestand - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Keep Wolves in Check - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.