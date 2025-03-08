Admirals Defeat Wild 4-1 in Milwaukee

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Milwaukee Admirals defeated the Iowa Wild by a 4-1 score at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday night. Samuel Hlavaj turned aside a season-high 41 shots in the loss.

Cal O'Reilly put the Admirals on the board 6:36 into the first period with a deflection through the legs of Hlavaj.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 12-11 in the opening frame.

Ryder Rolston doubled Milwaukee's lead with a slot redirection on the power play at 6:56 of the second period.

Travis Boyd hammered a one-timer under the blocker of Magnus Chrona (29 saves) off a backhand pass from Graeme Clarke at 14:17 to make the score 2-1. Carson Lambos also assisted on Boyd's goal.

The Admirals outshot the Wild 29-23 through 40 minutes.

Jake Livingstone scored on a backdoor tap-in 4:40 into the third and Rolston added an insurance goal on the empty net with 3:25 to play.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 45-30. The Wild finished 0-for-6 with the man advantage while the Admirals went 1-for-5 on the power play.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday. Mar. 15 at 6 p.m. on 90's Night, presented by Principal Charity Classic. The first 1,500 fans will receive a t-shirt, presented by Principal Charity Classic and KISS FM.

