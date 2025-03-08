Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 4-3, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday afternoon. Tanner Laczynski, who returned to the lineup this afternoon, netted two goals.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Wagner opened the scoring for the Eagles just 51 seconds into the first period.
The Silver Knights responded quickly with a goal from Gage Quinney less than a minute later. Jakub Demek and Lucas Johansen both assisted on the goal.
Late in the frame, Wagner added his second goal of the game to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.
Foudy extended their lead to two with a goal at 7:16 in the middle frame.
With five seconds left in the second, Laczynski brought Henderson within one with a power-play goal. Quinney and Alexander Holtz both picked up assists.
Dysin Mayo tied the game at three midway through the third period, assisted by Jakub Brabenec and Braeden Bowman.
Laczynski potted his second of the night just over a minute later to secure a 4-3 Silver Knights victory. Jonas Rondbjerg and Robert Hägg also earned points on the play.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Mar 8 | 1:00 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets
Sunday, Mar 9 | 1:00 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets
Saturday, Mar 15 | 6:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
Sunday, Mar 16 | 3:00 p.m. | at Ontario Reign
Wednesday, Mar 19 | 7:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will return to action on Sunday, March 9 for the second of their series against the Colorado Eagles. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. PT.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Peca, Ellis Excel in T-Birds' Pink in the Rink Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Trade Forward Jujhar Khaira to Abbotsford Canucks in Exchange for Future Considerations - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Outlast Calgary - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Take 4-3 Win over Monsters to Sweep Weekend - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Battle with Bears Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Leonard Strikes Twice as Checkers Stifle Phantoms 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Drop 2-1 Heartbreaker in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game - AHL
- T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Matt Brown and Sam Sedley Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Checkers, Game #57 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reassign De St. Phalle, Klassen to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Sign Andre Lee to 2-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters: 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Loan Jayden Lee to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Marlies - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host Stars for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #55 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MB - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Blank Canucks Behind Carriere's 34 Stops - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Edge Reign, 3-2, In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Extend Point Streak With Gritty 5-4 Win Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie's Two-Goal Night Wasted in 5-4 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Jose Barracuda on the First Game of the Homestand - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Keep Wolves in Check - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory
- Henderson Silver Knights Foundation to Accept Grant Applications
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Wedding Knight
- Silver Knights Drop First of Series, 4-1, to San Jose
- Confidence in Big Plays: Raphael Lavoie's First Season as a Knight