Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Colorado Eagles, 4-3, at Lee's Family Forum on Saturday afternoon. Tanner Laczynski, who returned to the lineup this afternoon, netted two goals.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Wagner opened the scoring for the Eagles just 51 seconds into the first period.

The Silver Knights responded quickly with a goal from Gage Quinney less than a minute later. Jakub Demek and Lucas Johansen both assisted on the goal.

Late in the frame, Wagner added his second goal of the game to give Colorado a 2-1 lead.

Foudy extended their lead to two with a goal at 7:16 in the middle frame.

With five seconds left in the second, Laczynski brought Henderson within one with a power-play goal. Quinney and Alexander Holtz both picked up assists.

Dysin Mayo tied the game at three midway through the third period, assisted by Jakub Brabenec and Braeden Bowman.

Laczynski potted his second of the night just over a minute later to secure a 4-3 Silver Knights victory. Jonas Rondbjerg and Robert Hägg also earned points on the play.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Mar 9 | 1:00 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles | Tickets

Saturday, Mar 15 | 6:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Sunday, Mar 16 | 3:00 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

Wednesday, Mar 19 | 7:00 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to action on Sunday, March 9 for the second of their series against the Colorado Eagles. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 1:00 p.m. PT.

