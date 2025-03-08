Matt Brown and Sam Sedley Recalled

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Matt Brown and defenseman Sam Sedley from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Brown, 25, is a 5'9 ¬Â³ left-handed shooting forward from Wood Ridge, NJ who is in his second season of professional hockey. He has played in six games this season for Lehigh Valley this season in October and November. Brown has also scored 16-13-29 with Reading in 39 games played this season.

Last year, he suited up in 13 games for the Phantoms recording two assists while also playing in 38 games with the Reading Royals averaging over a point-per-game while scoring 13-28-41 and representing the Royals at the ECHL All-Star Classic. For his pro career, Brown has played in 19 games with the Phantoms scoring 0-2-2 and 77 games with Reading scoring 29-47-66. He previously played two seasons at Boston following two years at Mass-Lowell scoring 37-64-101 in his four-year NCAA career

Sedley, 21, is a 6'0 ¬Â³ right-handed blueliner from Stratford, ON who has played in 48 games with the Reading Royals scoring 4-26-30. Sedley leads the team in assists and is second in points. He has also appeared in two games with the Phantoms in his rookie season in November and December. Sedley played for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL for four seasons where he set a team record as the highest-scoring defenseman in Owen Sound history with 168 points on 21 goals with 147 assists in 236 career games. Last year with Owen Sound, Sedley racked up career highs with nine goals and 54 assists for 63 points.

The Phantoms have a pair of away games at the Charlotte Checkers this weekend Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

UPCOMING

Saturday, March 8 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, March 9 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 14 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms

Sunday, March 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - Kids Takeover!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.