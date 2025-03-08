O'Reilly, Admirals Calm the Wild
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI-- Cal O'Reilly scored a goal and dished out an assist as the Admirals wrapped up their seven-game homestand with a dominant 4-1 win over the Iowa Wild.
Milwaukee kicked off the historic night by honoring O'Reilly, celebrating his incredible achievement of becoming just the ninth player in league history to reach 1,000 games while also cementing his legacy as the Admirals' all-time leader in the AHL in games played at 384 games.
The win for the Admirals gave them 69 points on the season to boost them back into sole possession of first place in the Central Division, two points up on second-place Texas.
Fittingly, O'Reilly opened the scoring himself. After winning a face-off back to Mark Friedman, he redirected Friedman's shot through the five-hole of Samuel Hlavaj to give Milwaukee the early lead.
The Admirals doubled their advantage in the second period with another deflection goal, this time on the power play. Ryder Rolston tipped in Chase De Leo's shot to make it 2-0.
Iowa responded later in the period when Travis Boyd found the back of the net, cutting Milwaukee's lead to 2-1.
The Admirals came out strong in the third and quickly added an insurance marker. Off a face-off win by De Leo, Grigori Denisenko delivered a perfect backdoor feed to Jake Livingstone, who buried it to extend the lead to 3-1.
Rolston sealed the victory with an empty netter for his second goal of the night.
Magnus Chrona delivered another stellar performance, making 29 saves to secure his 11th win of the season. O'Reilly tallied a goal and an assist, while De Leo and Friedman each recorded two helpers.
Milwaukee hits the road for a matchup against Grand Rapids on Friday, March 14, before returning home on Saturday, March 15, to host the Hartford Wolf Pack for their first meeting of the season.
