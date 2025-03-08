Commesso Shines, Rockford Tops Texas 4-2

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs took down the Texas Stars 4-2 on Saturday night inside the BMO Center. IceHogs' goaltender Drew Commesso earned his third win in a row while making 35 saves.

It didn't take long for Rockford to punch on Texas early. Just 58 seconds in, Andreas Athanasiou stickhandled through the zone and fed a backhand pass through the crease to a waiting Cole Guttman to bang home.

The Stars tied the game up 1-1 halfway through the 1st period with Emilio Pettersen's 5th of the season. Rockford responded later in the frame when Paul Ludwinski jumped on a loose puck in the neutral zone, darted down the wing and beat the Stars' Magnus Hellberg in between the legs for a 2-1 lead.

In the middle frame, Petterson puck up his second of the game, deflecting the puck on a point shot to pull even 2-2.

Rockford regained the lead at 18:08 of the period, while on the 5-on-3 man advantage. Zach Sanford extended his goal streak to three games and recorded his 3rd PPG on the weekend set.

Texas pushed hard in the 3rd period, but Drew Commesso had an answer for every Stars' shot. Rockford's Joey Anderson snatched an empty-net goal to lock up the 4-2 win.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 14 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Wolfpack for the final time this season and celebrate Boy Band Night! Click here for tickets.

