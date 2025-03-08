Commesso Shines, Rockford Tops Texas 4-2
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs took down the Texas Stars 4-2 on Saturday night inside the BMO Center. IceHogs' goaltender Drew Commesso earned his third win in a row while making 35 saves.
It didn't take long for Rockford to punch on Texas early. Just 58 seconds in, Andreas Athanasiou stickhandled through the zone and fed a backhand pass through the crease to a waiting Cole Guttman to bang home.
The Stars tied the game up 1-1 halfway through the 1st period with Emilio Pettersen's 5th of the season. Rockford responded later in the frame when Paul Ludwinski jumped on a loose puck in the neutral zone, darted down the wing and beat the Stars' Magnus Hellberg in between the legs for a 2-1 lead.
In the middle frame, Petterson puck up his second of the game, deflecting the puck on a point shot to pull even 2-2.
Rockford regained the lead at 18:08 of the period, while on the 5-on-3 man advantage. Zach Sanford extended his goal streak to three games and recorded his 3rd PPG on the weekend set.
Texas pushed hard in the 3rd period, but Drew Commesso had an answer for every Stars' shot. Rockford's Joey Anderson snatched an empty-net goal to lock up the 4-2 win.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 14 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Wolfpack for the final time this season and celebrate Boy Band Night! Click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- O'Reilly, Admirals Calm the Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Roar Back to Tip Griffins 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Stars' Four-Game Winning Streak Ends in Rockford - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Weekend Opener at Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Defeat Wild 4-1 in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Commesso Shines, Rockford Tops Texas 4-2 - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Smack Senators, 8-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marlies Edge Islanders in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- P-Bruins Topped by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Peca, Ellis Excel in T-Birds' Pink in the Rink Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Trade Forward Jujhar Khaira to Abbotsford Canucks in Exchange for Future Considerations - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks Acquire Jujhar Khaira in Exchange Future Considerations - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeat Eagles, 4-3, in Comeback Victory - Henderson Silver Knights
- Moose Outlast Calgary - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Take 4-3 Win over Monsters to Sweep Weekend - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Battle with Bears Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss - Cleveland Monsters
- Leonard Strikes Twice as Checkers Stifle Phantoms 4-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Drop 2-1 Heartbreaker in Laval - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners' Yamamoto Suspended for One Game - AHL
- T-Birds Acquire D Calen Addison from Henderson Silver Knights - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Matt Brown and Sam Sedley Recalled - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Checkers, Game #57 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ville Husso to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins Reassign De St. Phalle, Klassen to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- LA Kings Sign Andre Lee to 2-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters: 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Loan Jayden Lee to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Marlies - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host Stars for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #55 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MB - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Blank Canucks Behind Carriere's 34 Stops - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Edge Reign, 3-2, In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Extend Point Streak With Gritty 5-4 Win Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie's Two-Goal Night Wasted in 5-4 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Jose Barracuda on the First Game of the Homestand - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Keep Wolves in Check - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.