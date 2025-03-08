Game Day Preview - CGY at MB
March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Wheels up, we are headed to Winnipeg.
The Matchup
The Wranglers are in the Manitoba capital for a weekend double-header, taking on the Moose.
This will be the third double-header of the season, with the Wranglers defeating the Moose in the previous three out of four games:
Nov. 29: W (6-1)
Dec. 1: W (3-2)
Jan. 3: W (5-4 OT)
Jan. 5: L (3-2)
The Wranglers are looking to get back in the W column, falling in eleven of their twelve recent games, with a record of 30-20-4-2.
Despite recent games, the Wranglers are sitting third in the Pacific Division with 66 points.
The Moose are entering the matchup with a 19-30-1-3 record, falling in three out of their last five matchups.
Players to Watch
Dryden Hunt picked up two points at the beginning of the week against Coachella Valley Firebirds and is leading the Wranglers with 32 assists.
On the other side of the ice, forward Brad Lambert of the Moose is leading his team in scoring (26 points).
How to Watch
Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Game Preview: Bears at Monsters: 4 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Loan Jayden Lee to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Islanders vs. Marlies - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Host Stars for Saturday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #55 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners at Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MB - Calgary Wranglers
- Barracuda Blank Canucks Behind Carriere's 34 Stops - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Edge Reign in Overtime - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Edge Reign, 3-2, In Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Extend Point Streak With Gritty 5-4 Win Over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Savoie's Two-Goal Night Wasted in 5-4 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 3-0 to the San Jose Barracuda on the First Game of the Homestand - Abbotsford Canucks
- Ads Keep Wolves in Check - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MB
- Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Firebirds
- Wranglers Fall 6-1 to Firebirds
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs CV
- Wranglers Fall 8-4 to Canucks