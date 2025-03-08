Game Day Preview - CGY at MB

March 8, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Wheels up, we are headed to Winnipeg.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are in the Manitoba capital for a weekend double-header, taking on the Moose.

This will be the third double-header of the season, with the Wranglers defeating the Moose in the previous three out of four games:

Nov. 29: W (6-1)

Dec. 1: W (3-2)

Jan. 3: W (5-4 OT)

Jan. 5: L (3-2)

The Wranglers are looking to get back in the W column, falling in eleven of their twelve recent games, with a record of 30-20-4-2.

Despite recent games, the Wranglers are sitting third in the Pacific Division with 66 points.

The Moose are entering the matchup with a 19-30-1-3 record, falling in three out of their last five matchups.

Players to Watch

Dryden Hunt picked up two points at the beginning of the week against Coachella Valley Firebirds and is leading the Wranglers with 32 assists.

On the other side of the ice, forward Brad Lambert of the Moose is leading his team in scoring (26 points).

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.

