Springfield Defeats Iowa 4-1

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Springfield Thunderbirds defeated the Iowa Wild by a 4-1 score at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Carson Lambos scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki beat Samuel Hlavaj (18 saves) on the power play with a point shot through traffic 16:48 into the first period to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.

Iowa outshot Springfield 13-10 in the opening 20 minutes.

Hunter Skinner snapped a shot over Hlavaj's blocker from the right circle 17 seconds into the middle frame to widen Springfield's lead to two goals.

The Thunderbirds went up 3-0 with another power-play goal at 15:06 when Matthew Peca found Dalibor Dvorsky on the back door.

Springfield outshot Iowa 20-15 through two periods.

Graeme Clarke found Lambos in the left circle and Lambos slid a shot past the right pad of Colten Ellis (27 saves) 5:43 into the third period. Caedan Bankier also earned an assist on the power-play goal.

Matt Luff scored on the empty net at 15:34 to cap the scoring for Springfield.

Iowa outshot Springfield 28-22. The Wild went 1-for-3 with the man advantage while the Thunderbirds finished 2-for-3 on the power play.

Iowa and Springfield complete a weekend set on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on Women In Sports Night presented by Capital Orthopaedics.

