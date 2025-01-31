Springfield Defeats Iowa 4-1
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
*** Part 1.1 - ASCII
P
For Immediate Release:
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Springfield Thunderbirds defeated the Iowa Wild by a 4-1 score at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night in the first ever meeting between the two teams. Carson Lambos scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki beat Samuel Hlavaj (18 saves) on the power play with a point shot through traffic 16:48 into the first period to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.
Iowa outshot Springfield 13-10 in the opening 20 minutes.
Hunter Skinner snapped a shot over Hlavaj's blocker from the right circle 17 seconds into the middle frame to widen Springfield's lead to two goals.
The Thunderbirds went up 3-0 with another power-play goal at 15:06 when Matthew Peca found Dalibor Dvorsky on the back door.
Springfield outshot Iowa 20-15 through two periods.
Graeme Clarke found Lambos in the left circle and Lambos slid a shot past the right pad of Colten Ellis (27 saves) 5:43 into the third period. Caedan Bankier also earned an assist on the power-play goal.
Matt Luff scored on the empty net at 15:34 to cap the scoring for Springfield.
Iowa outshot Springfield 28-22. The Wild went 1-for-3 with the man advantage while the Thunderbirds finished 2-for-3 on the power play.
Iowa and Springfield complete a weekend set on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on Women In Sports Night presented by Capital Orthopaedics.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com.
Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025
- Amerks Close Out January With 4-1 Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Earn Overtime Point in Front of Record Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Bears Edge Islanders, 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Springfield Defeats Iowa 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Shut Out Against Colorado - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Take Down IceHogs 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Can't Keep Pace with Wolves, Fall 3-2 - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Cap Fruitful January with Definitive Win in Iowa - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Top Penguins 3-2 for Third Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Drop First Game of Lumberjacks Weekend to Bruins 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Lose Narrow, 3-2 Game in Charlotte - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Take Down Penguins 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Miroshnichenko Scores Three as Bears Top Islanders, 5-4 - Hershey Bears
- Sinclair Shines, But Sens Stymied in 37-Shot Shutout Loss in Utica - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Battle But Drop Fifth Straight to Rocket, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Brown Bolsters P-Bruins to Victory Over Monsters - Providence Bruins
- Scheel's 29-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 2-0 Blanking of Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Poulter Perfect, Comets Beat Senators 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Nyman Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey; Sutter to Coach Pacific Division - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves, Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Lunar New Year on February 1st - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Sign D Corey Schueneman to One-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Loan Rodwin Dionicio to EHC Biel-Bienne - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Gulls' Dionicio Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set vs. Rocket at Place Bell - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #40 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-18-2-0) vs Ontario Reign (24-14-1-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet for Friday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.