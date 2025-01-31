Wolves Take Down IceHogs 3-2

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves took the ice for their final road contest before the All-Star Break when they faced the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at BMO Center.

Bradly Nadeau scored twice, Domenick Fensore had a goal and Nick Swaney chipped in two assists as the Wolves topped the IceHogs 3-2 to run their winning streak to three games.

The Wolves got off to a fast start when Nadeau lit the lamp just one minute into the contest. The rookie set up in the slot, took a pass from behind the goal line from Justin Robidas and blasted a one-timer past Rockford netminder Drew Commesso to the stick side. Robidas and Nick Swaney recorded assists on the score.

Rockford pulled even midway through the opening period on a goal by Artyom Levshunov but the Wolves regained the lead in the waning seconds of the first.

While on the power play, Fensore walked in on Commesso and unleashed a wrist shot from the left dot that sailed over the goalie's left shoulder for the defenseman's fifth goal of the season. Scott Morrow and Nikita Pavlychev were awarded assists. The tally extended Fensore's points streak to five games (three goals, two assists).

The IceHogs' Joey Anderson scored on the power play midway through the second to even things at 2-2 but again the Wolves answered late when Nadeau struck again.

This time, the 19-year-old wired a wicked wrist shot from the right circle that Commesso could only wave at as it zoomed by him to the glove side. Ty Smith and Swaney assisted on Nadeau's team-leading 14th goal of the season that gave the Wolves a 3-2 advantage heading into the second intermission.

Neither team scored in the third as the Wolves picked up their fourth win in five games.

Dustin Tokarski (26 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves. Commesso (26 saves) took the loss for the IceHogs.

Chicago moved to 22-16-2-0 on the season while Rockford fell to 16-19-5-1.

Next up: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.