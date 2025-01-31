Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m.

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return home following a four-game road trip to host the Bridgeport Islanders in the first of two weekend games before the American Hockey League's All-Star break.

Hershey Bears (26-12-5-0) vs. Bridgeport Islanders (10-28-2-2)

Jan. 31, 2025 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jordan Deckard (14), Chris Conway (33)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (79), J.P. Waleski (14)

Tonight's Promotions:

Sam Adams Tap Takeover Night - Available to fans 21-and-over through second intermission, select brews will be on tap at the TRULY portable location, including the new Sam Adams American Light!

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears saw a season-high seven-game point streak snapped on Wednesday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, as Hershey dropped a 9-0 decision to the Penguins. Ville Koivunen scored four goals and Vasily Ponomarev added three for the home team, while Filip Král had five points (1g, 4a). Bridgeport also allowed nine goals in its last outing, a 9-2 home defeat to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. The Phantoms' Zayde Wisdom came away with a hat trick as Bridgeport was dealt its 14th defeat in its last 15 home games.

ISLE-BE SEEING YOU:

Hershey renews its Atlantic Division matchup with the Bridgeport Islanders tonight. The road team has won every game so far this season, with the Bears taking its Oct. 16 meeting at Total Mortgage Arena by a 3-2 score and then earning a 5-4 road triumph on Nov. 12. Prior to Wednesday's loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hershey's 6-1 home loss to Bridgeport on Nov. 15 had stood as both the team's largest margin of defeat in a game during the current campaign and for a regular-season contest during the Todd Nelson era. Despite their struggles this season, Bridgeport's road power play is ranked 11th (16-for-82, 19.5%).

ROE YOUR BOAT:

Garrett Roe has only appeared in one of three games against the Islanders this season, but his presence in the lineup on Nov. 12 at Bridgeport was significant, as the veteran forward tallied his only two-goal game of the season in a 5-4 victory. Roe's two goals against Bridgeport this season are tied for the team lead with Ethen Frank (recalled to Washington) and Ivan Miroshnichenko.

MIRO SEARCHING FOR SOME MAGIC:

Since his loan to Hershey in mid-January, Ivan Miroshnichenko has only managed one goal and three assists in eight games. This weekend's matchup with Bridgeport could provide a useful tonic to kickstart his offense, as the winger has five points (4g, 1a) in eight career games against the Islanders, including the game-winning goal on Oct. 16.

NEW THREADS:

The Bears are expected to don their new alternate sweaters for the first time this season. The jerseys are predominantly white with brown shoulders and cream accents, with a Chocolatetown wordmark across the chest.

BEARS BITES:

Ethan Bear (0g, 10a) and Alex Limoges (4g, 6a) lead Hershey's skaters for the month of January with 10 apiece...Chase Priskie leads all AHL defensemen with eight power-play goals...The Bears are 17-10-1-0 against Atlantic Division opponents...Today's rosters include five total players that competed in the 2019 Atlantic Division Semifinals series won by Hershey in five games. On Hershey's roster in that series was Aaron Ness, Mike Sgarbossa, and current Islander Brian Pinho, while Bridgeport's roster included Seth Helgesen and Grant Hutton...Tonight's rosters features three of the five oldest players in the league this season: Garrett Roe - 3rd (36 years, 11 months, 9 days); Brad Hunt - 4th (36 years, 5 months, 7 days); Chris Terry - 5th (35 years, 9 months, 24 days)...Chris Terry is the leading active scorer in the AHL (and 17th in league history) with 778 points (324g, 454a) in 856 career games.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 31, 1984 - The Bears and St. Catharines Saints battled to an 8-8 tie at Garden City Arena. This game matched both a club and AHL record for the highest-scoring tie game in league history. Future Bears coach Bruce Boudreau put St. Catharines up 8-6 midway through the third period, before Luc Dufour and Tony Cammazola came back with a pair of goals 45 seconds apart to force the tie.

