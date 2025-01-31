Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are back on home ice for a quick two-game set before the All-Star break, looking to keep their positive momentum from the road rolling.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 23-12-3-2 (3rd Atlantic)

WBS - 23-10-4-0 (4th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 25.6% (1st) / 86.7% (2nd)

WBS - 25.0% (2nd) / 84.8% (t-6th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.40 GF/Game (6th) / 2.80 GA/Game (t-9th)

WBS - 3.54 GF/Game (3rd) / 2.65 GA/Game (6th)

Head-To-Head

3-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

BUILDING MOMENTUM

The Checkers have been enduring their toughest stretch of the season in terms of results, holding a 4-4-2-0 record over the last 10 games. On the positive side, though, the Checkers enter the weekend having won three of their last four and each of their last two - the first time the team has notched consecutive wins since Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

They'll look to keep things going against a Penguins squad that clocks in as one of the division's hottest squads and is fresh off a 9-0 shellacking of Hershey on Wednesday.

A MAGIC NUMBER

Over the last 10 games, offensive production has been paramount to Charlotte's success. In fact, the team's four wins over that stretch came in the games where they scored four goals, while falling below that mark resulted in either a regulation or overtime loss.

After reigning atop the league for much of the season to this point, the Checkers now clock in at sixth in the AHL's offensive rankings - falling below the Penguins at number three.

VERY SPECIAL TEAMS

The Checkers have excelled on both sides of special teams thus far this season, ranking first in the league on the power play and second on the penalty kill. Those high marks make them the only team to slot in the top five in both categories.

NEW ADDITION

Checkers fans will get their first in-person glimpse of the newest Checker this weekend in C.J. Smith. After playing nine games in the KHL to begin the year, Smith signed an AHL deal with Charlotte earlier this month and has appeared in two games - notching a helper in each contest.

THE INFO

Friday is Bankers Night presented by First National Bank! Fans can get a blue button-down dress shirt at the merch stand or online.

Saturday's game is Pickleball Night presented by Eastway Regional Recreation Center! Fans can get a game ticket and a limited edition Volair PRO model Checkers pickleball paddle while supplies last.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum for some reason, this weekend's games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!

