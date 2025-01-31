Moose Edge Admirals
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (12-24-1-1) secured a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (21-15-3-3) on Friday. The Moose were coming off a 3-1 loss against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday.
Dominic Toninato opened the scoring for the Moose with a shorthanded goal seven minutes into the first period. Dylan Coghlan added a goal of his own on the power play at the 15-minute mark, giving Manitoba a 2-0 lead. Anthony Angello brought the Admirals back within one just 27 seconds later, making it a 2-1 game at the end of the opening period. Magnus Chrona made seven stops on nine shots in the Milwaukee net, and Domenic DiVincentiis stopped eight of nine pucks sent his way in Manitoba's crease.
Ondrej Pavel tied things up at 2-2 for the Admirals five minutes into the middle frame. The Moose regained the lead with less than seven minutes left in the period. Mason Shaw tapped in an Isaak Phillips rebound to re-establish the one-goal lead for Manitoba, ending the second period with a 3-2 score. Chrona made eight stops on nine shots in the Admirals crease, and DiVincentiis made six saves on seven shots in net for the Moose.
Neither team found the back of the net in the final frame. Manitoba's penalty kill came up big to hold off an Admirals power play in the final five minutes of the game. The Moose allowed just three shots in the third period to secure a 3-2 win. DiVincentiis ended with 16 saves in the Moose win, and Chrona wrapped with 22 saves in the Admirals loss.
Quotable
Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner (Click for full interview)
"Just a gritty game. It's a game that we've been trying to find for most of the year. Obviously we haven't been able to put that type of game together a lot, but when we do, you see the results. It was a great win."
Statbook
Ben King (1A) has recorded a point in two straight games (1G, 1A)
Jaret Anderson-Dolan (1A) has an assist in three of his past four games
Fabian Wagner (1A) has both of his assists this season in Milwaukee
What's Next?
The Moose finish off their road trip against the Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Chicago. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Prepared by Gwen Blackwell
