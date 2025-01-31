Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 4-1

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans' Brett Murray and Syracuse Crunch's Logan Brown on the ice

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 4-1, tonight at the Blue Cross Arena.

The loss moves the team to 18-15-5-4 on the season and 2-3-0-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 2-of-5 shots before being relieved by Ryan Fanti at the 11:16 mark of the opening frame. Fanti went on to stop all 17 shots faced. Devon Levi turned aside 27-of-28 for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while Rochester converted on 1-of-2 man-advantages.

The Amerks were first on the board 4:13 into the opening frame. Isak Rosén intercepted a pass and dumped the puck toward the crease where it deflected off a Crunch skater into the net. Riley Fiddler-Schultz set up Ty Tullio for a snapshot from the left circle to double Rochester's lead at the 9:03 mark. Just 2:13 later, the Amerks added another score to go up, 3-0, on the power play. Zachary Metsa attempted a wrister from the point and Brett Murray jammed in the rebound.

The Crunch notched their lone goal of the contest 5:20 into the second period. Dylan Duke skated up the ice and fed the puck to Max Crozier on the right wing, where he fired the puck for Duke to tip in from the slot.

Rosén sealed the victory for Rochester with an empty-net goal late in the final frame.

The Crunch host the Americans tomorrow at 5 p.m. for Wizarding Night.

Crunchables: Max Crozier has recorded five assists in his last four games with the Crunch...Ryan Fanti appeared in his first game with the Crunch...Ryder Korczak made his Crunch debut.

