Stars Earn Overtime Point in Front of Record Sellout Crowd

Texas Stars' Justin Hryckowian and Curtis McKenzie and Coachella Valley Firebirds' Ty Nelson on game night

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned an overtime point in a 2-1 loss to the Coachella Valley Firebirds Friday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in front of a franchise-record, fifth-consecutive sellout crowd of 6,778.

Matej Blümel opened the scoring with his team-leading 20th goal of the season with 5:44 left in the first period. Blümel took a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle that slipped through the pads of Nikke Kokko, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead after the opening frame. This goal marked Blümel's second consecutive season with 20 or more goals, following a 31-goal performance last year.

After a scoreless second period, the Firebirds evened the score just over a minute past the halfway mark of the third period. Nikolas Brouillard's slap shot from the top of the left circle was tipped in by Jani Nyman past goaltender Remi Poirier, sending the game into overtime.

The Firebirds completed their comeback victory 3:12 into overtime when Ryan Winterton found Ben Meyers with a cross-ice pass and Meyers shoveled it past Poirier.

Poirier stopped 26 of 28 in the overtime loss for the Stars. Kokko turned away 18 of 19 in the win for the Firebirds.

The Stars and Firebirds meet again for game two of the weekend series and the final time this season on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

