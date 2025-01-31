Bears Edge Islanders, 5-4

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (10-29-2-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, kept things tight in a high-scoring affair against the first-place Hershey Bears (26-12-5-0) on Friday, but came up short in a 5-4 loss at Giant Center.

Sam Bolduc assisted on three of the four goals to match a career high, while Brian Pinho, a former Bear, had one goal and one assist in his return from injury. Chris Terry recorded two assists for a team-leading 39 points on the season, tied for fifth among all AHL players.

Henrik Tikkanen (3-10-0) made 23 saves.

Hershey scored twice before the game was even a minute old. Ivan Miroshnichenko, who ended the night with his second career hat trick, polished off a rebound just 18 seconds into the game to make it 1-0. Thirty-two seconds later, Hendrix Lapierre connected with Pierrick Dube on a 2-on-1 rush for a back-door finish.

Just when it appeared the Islanders were in big trouble, Pinho and William Dufour retaliated with a pair of goals 3:18 apart to draw the contest back even. Terry found Pinho cutting through the neutral zone before Pinho raced to the right circle, and wired a wrist shot above Hunter Shepard's (17-7-2) blocker for his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Dufour beat Shepard with his seventh goal of the season, following another terrific feed from Terry, to make it 2-2.

The Islanders earned their only lead of the night at 3:44 of the second period, converting on the power play for a seventh straight game. Bolduc launched a shot from the blue line that Pinho deflected down off Shepard's pads, leading to Smith's rebound goal near the crease.

Bridgeport carried its advantage through the 10-minute mark, but Miroshnichenko answered for the Bears directly off a faceoff. Mike Sgarbossa won the puck forward to the crease, where Miroshnichenko lifted a shot over Tikkanen to make it 3-3.

Miroshnichenko completed his hat trick 27 seconds into the third. He drifted to the slot as Mike Vecchione centered the puck from behind the net, leading to a one-timer that snuck under Tikkanen's glove. The Bears' 4-3 lead lasted just over three minutes before Matt Maggio tied it again with his first goal since Dec. 28. Maggio altered Bolduc's shot from the left side and beat Shepard between the legs for his fourth goal of the season.

Alex Limoges posted the game winner at 4:30 of the third period, camping out between the hash marks and sending Dube's feed past Tikkanen for the 5-4 final.

In a game that featured 15 minor penalties and lacked fluidity because of it, the Islanders went 1-for-4 on the power play and an impressive 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

Hudson Fasching had one shot and no points during the first game of his conditioning loan.

Next Time Out: The Islanders and Bears square off in a 7 p.m. rematch at Giant Center tomorrow night. The game can be heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network or seen live on AHLTV on FloHockey, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 6:45 p.m.

