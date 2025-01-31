Wolf Pack Battle But Drop Fifth Straight to Rocket, 3-1
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
LAVAL, QC - The Hartford Wolf Pack battled until the bitter end on Friday night but came up short against the top team in the North Division. A power play goal against in the third period was difference as the Laval Rocket skated away with a 3-1 victory over the Wolf Pack.
On their fourth power play of the night, the Rocket retook the lead for good compliments of Florian Xhekaj. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard fired a shot that was denied by Louis Domingue, but the rebound sat to the goaltender's right. Xhekaj located the puck and lifted the rebound over Domingue's right pad at 9:42 of the third period.
The goal was Xhekaj's third game-winning tally of the season.
The Rocket opened the scoring 2:22 into the hockey game, as Owen Beck tapped home his eleventh goal of the season. A turnover by the Wolf Pack saw Jared Davidson pick up the puck in the left-wing corner. The second-year forward sent a pass to the front of the net that Beck tapped home for his second goal against the Wolf Pack this season.
It marked the fourth time in five games that the Wolf Pack have surrendered the first goal.
Domingue made a terrific save late in the second period, denying Davidson. Davidson took a pass on the left-wing side just outside the blue paint and sent it toward the goal, but Domingue's right pad held the line and kept it a 1-0 game.
Domingue and Cayden Primeau both made nine saves in the period to send the sides to the final stanza with a one goal spread.
The Wolf Pack took advantage of a turnover 8:02 into the third period while the sides played four-on-four. Alex Belzile picked up a loose puck on the right-wing side after Laurent Dauphin misplayed it. Belzile danced through the right-wing circle, cut to the front of the net, and beat Primeau on the backhand for his 14 th goal of the season.
Just 1:42 later, however, the Rocket retook the lead on the ensuing power play with Xhekaj's ninth goal of the season.
It marked the third time during the club's current five-game losing streak (0-4-1-0) in which they tied the game in the third period but were unable to come away with a point.
Despite a terrific late push, the Wolf Pack could not find the equalizing goal against Primeau. With just over a second remaining in the game, Dauphin hit the empty net to secure the two points. His goal was his 14 th of the season.
The road trip concludes tomorrow with the rematch between the Wolf Pack and Rocket. The puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Feb. 7, when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!
The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
