Nyman Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey; Sutter to Coach Pacific Division

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced additional changes to the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino is scheduled for this coming Sunday and Monday, Feb. 2-3, in Palm Desert, Calif., home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Firebirds forward Jani Nyman has been added to the Pacific Division roster for the event. He replaces Coachella Valley's Cale Fleury, who will be unable to participate.

In addition, the Calgary Wranglers have announced that interim head coach Joe Cirella will be unable to serve as coach of the Pacific Division team. He will be replaced by Wranglers assistant coach Brett Sutter.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2 (9 ET/6 PT), followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening (9 ET/6 PT). For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

Atlantic Division All-Stars

D Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears (1st appearance)

F Alex Belzile, Hartford Wolf Pack (3rd)

F Emil Bemström, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

D Michael Callahan, Providence Bruins (1st)

D Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers (3rd)

F Zac Dalpe (capt.), Charlotte Checkers (1st; will not play due to injury)

G Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Dalibor Dvorsky, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

G Dylan Garand, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

F Alex Limoges, Hershey Bears (1st)

F Olle Lycksell, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

F Brian Pinho, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

North Division All-Stars

F Owen Beck, Laval Rocket (1st appearance)

D Jeremy Davies, Belleville Senators (1st)

F Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters (2nd)

G Brandon Halverson, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

G Devon Levi, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket (2nd)

F Brett Murray, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Simon Nemec, Utica Comets (1st)

D Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch (3rd)

F Isak Rosén, Rochester Americans (2nd)

F Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (3rd)

F Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (2nd)

Central Division All-Stars

G Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st appearance)

F Brendan Gaunce, Iowa Wild (1st)

F Cole Guttman, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Justin Hryckowian, Texas Stars (1st)

F Joakim Kemell, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

D Kevin Korchinski, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Curtis McKenzie (capt.), Texas Stars (1st)

D Scott Morrow, Chicago Wolves (1st)

G Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

D Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F Ryan Suzuki, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Austin Watson, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

Pacific Division All-Stars

G Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Barracuda (2nd appearance)

F Sam Colangelo, San Diego Gulls (1st)

G Devin Cooley, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Grigori Denisenko, Henderson Silver Knights (2nd)

F Samuel Fagemo, Ontario Reign (1st)

F Cameron Hebig, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

F Rory Kerins, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

D Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (2nd)

F Jani Nyman, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st) D Elias Pettersson, Abbotsford Canucks (1st)

F Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (2nd)

F Matthew Savoie, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

