Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Lunar New Year on February 1st

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks are thrilled to ring in the Lunar New Year and honour the Year of the Snake, on Saturday, February 1st as they face off against the Calgary Wranglers at 7:00pm. Posting an 8-2-0-0 record in their last 10 games, which included an eight-game winning streak from January 10-25 that saw Abbotsford outscore their opponents 36-18, the team looks to keep the momentum going at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday night!

"Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate the vibrant traditions of East Asia and the rich cultural diversity that defines our community," said Jim Kozak, COO, Abbotsford Canucks. "As we welcome the Year of the Snake, we look forward to honouring these customs and strengthening the ties that bring us together."

The 2025 Lunar New Year marks the Year of the Snake, symbolizing personal growth, introspection, and transformation. Those who embrace the Snake's wisdom, adaptability, and strategic approach will have the tools to navigate the year with grace and realize their full potential.

Come down to Abbotsford Centre to engage in exciting Lunar New Year Festivities:

Lucky Red Envelopes: The fun begins as soon as you walk in with every fan receiving a lucky red envelope, a cherished Lunar New Year tradition! Each envelope contains a prize, with six lucky fans winning grand prizes including concert tickets, Vancouver Canucks tickets, and more!

Cultural Performances: Enjoy vibrant lion dancers, bringing the energy and traditions of the Lunar New Year to life.

Don't miss your chance to grab exclusive Vancouver Canucks Year of the Snake merchandise designed by Nicole Jang. This collection features a bold new logo that encompasses vitality, strength, and success.

This limited-edition design reimagines the iconic Canucks black skate logo with a festive gold and red colour palette, celebrating the rich diversity of our fanbase and community. The pattern on the body of the snake showcases The Windows of Perspective, reflecting unity and harmony. The Shou Character Pattern on the head of the snake is an ancient symbol of longevity and good fortune. The Lucky Lozenge pattern on the tip of the tail is considered a symbol of success and victory. This collection is available at the team store and online at Vanbase.ca.

Tickets for this event are still available and can be purchased at abbotsford.canucks.com/tickets/singlegame. Don't miss out-grab your tickets now and be part of this unforgettable evening!

For more information on full season, half season, and mini memberships, CLICK HERE.

Future Abbotsford Canucks' Community & Fan Engagement Nights:

Lunar New Year: February 1 vs Calgary Wranglers

Women in Sports Night: February 11 vs San Diego Gulls

Country Night, presented by The Skagit Casino Resort: February 15 vs Colorado Eagles

Family Day, presented by FortisBC: February 17 vs Colorado Eagles

Top Dogs Night: March 8 vs San Jose Barracuda

St. Paddy's Night: March 15 vs Calgary Wranglers

'80s Night, presented by UFV: April 5 vs Laval Rocket

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.