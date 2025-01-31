Gulls' Dionicio Suspended for Three Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that San Diego Gulls defenseman Rodwin Dionicio has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions at the conclusion of a game vs. Toronto on Jan. 29.

Dionicio will miss the next three games for which he is on an active AHL roster.

