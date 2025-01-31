IceHogs and Wolves Meet for Friday Night Battle

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The IceHogs are looking to snap their four-game winless streak after dropping their last contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday night.

Pack Leader- The IceHogs offense was bolstered at the beginning of the calendar year when Joey Anderson made his return to Rockford. Anderson erupted for a five point outing against the Wolves on Jan. 5, helping the IceHogs secure a 5-3 win. Five of Anderson's six goals this season have come against the Wolves. The Minnesota native has nine points in nine games with the IceHogs this season. The former New Jersey Devils' draft pick has found the back of the net in back-to-back games.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 16-18-5-1, 38 points (5th Central Division)

Chicago - 21-16-2-0, 44 points (4th Central Division)

Sanford Reaches Milestone - Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena, Zach Sanford played in his 500th professional hockey game. Sanford, 30, began his career with the Washington Capitals and has played in over 330 NHL games with the Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, Nashville Predators, Arizona Coyotes, and Chicago Blackhawks. Sanford helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019 as he scored in the decisive game seven against Boston. The Salem, MA native is in the middle of his second season with Rockford.

Home Sweet Home- The first half of the season has seen the IceHogs hit the road in 24 of their first 40 games. The IceHogs will play seven of their next ten games on home ice. Rockford is 7-8-1 in their first 16 games at the BMO Center this season. The IceHogs have come up short in the three meetings with Chicago in Rockford with two of the matchups being decided by just one goal.

Scouting the Opponent - The Wolves come to the BMO Center with back to back wins after taking down the Manitoba Moose by a 3-1 score on Wednesday. The Wolves lead the season series with the IceHogs with a 5-2 record in the first seven meetings. Bradley Nadeau scored the overtime winner last Saturday against the IceHogs. Noah Gunler leads the way with seven points vs Rockford this season.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 3-5

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m. L 0-4

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m. W 5-3

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

