Penguins Lose Narrow, 3-2 Game in Charlotte
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 3-2, on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-11-4-0) came within inches of tying the game in the dying embers of the third period, but a backdoor one-timer whipped wide of the Charlotte net. Vasily Ponomarev assisted on both Penguins goals, and Ville Koivunen continued his hot run of scoring.
Charlotte notched its league-leading 11th shorthanded goal of the season with a highlight-reel-worthy, spin-o-rama move by John Leonard at 14:21 of the first period.
Will Lockwood whacked in a loose puck lingering at the Penguins' net-front eight minutes into the second stanza.
The Penguins buried their first goal of the night by cashing in on their fourth man advantage. Quick puck movement culminated in a wide-open Sam Poulin rifling a shot past Cooper Black at 12:32 of the second period.
The Checkers scored a pivotal goal 21.6 seconds before the second intermission, as Sandis Vilmanis put his team ahead 3-1.
Ponomarev connected with Koivunen on a two-on-one rush midway through the third period, and Koivunen forced a wrist shot through Black, bringing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton within one.
Koivunen had a glorious opportunity to force overtime thwarted when a diving Checkers defender steered his one-time bid just wide of Black's net. Moments later, time expired.
Tristan Jarry logged 25 saves in the loss. Black posted 21 saves for Charlotte.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will face-off with Charlotte again tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 1, in their last game before the AHL All-Star Break. Puck drop for the rematch is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Bojangles' Coliseum.
The Penguins return home after the All-Star break on Friday, Feb. 7 for a clash with the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. This game marks another WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Fan Friday with select draft beers on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m., presented by Coors Light. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final buzzer for postgame autographs with two Penguins players, presented by Northeast Music Center.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
-penguins-
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025
- Amerks Close Out January With 4-1 Win Over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Earn Overtime Point in Front of Record Sellout Crowd - Texas Stars
- Bears Edge Islanders, 5-4 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Springfield Defeats Iowa 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Shut Out Against Colorado - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Take Down IceHogs 3-2 - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Can't Keep Pace with Wolves, Fall 3-2 - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Cap Fruitful January with Definitive Win in Iowa - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Top Penguins 3-2 for Third Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Drop First Game of Lumberjacks Weekend to Bruins 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Lose Narrow, 3-2 Game in Charlotte - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Take Down Penguins 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Miroshnichenko Scores Three as Bears Top Islanders, 5-4 - Hershey Bears
- Sinclair Shines, But Sens Stymied in 37-Shot Shutout Loss in Utica - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Battle But Drop Fifth Straight to Rocket, 3-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Fall to Rochester Americans, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Brown Bolsters P-Bruins to Victory Over Monsters - Providence Bruins
- Scheel's 29-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 2-0 Blanking of Griffins - Colorado Eagles
- Poulter Perfect, Comets Beat Senators 1-0 - Utica Comets
- Game Day Preview - CGY at ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Nyman Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters Presented by FloHockey; Sutter to Coach Pacific Division - AHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves, Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Lunar New Year on February 1st - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Sign D Corey Schueneman to One-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Loan Rodwin Dionicio to EHC Biel-Bienne - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Gulls' Dionicio Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set vs. Rocket at Place Bell - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #40 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-18-2-0) vs Ontario Reign (24-14-1-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet for Friday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Lose Narrow, 3-2 Game in Charlotte
- Penguins Decimate Bears, 9-0
- Bemström Stays Hot, Penguins Continue to Protect Home Ice
- Penguins Recall Atley Calvert from Wheeling
- Bemström, Koivunen Lead Pens Past Phantoms, 5-1