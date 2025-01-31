Penguins Lose Narrow, 3-2 Game in Charlotte

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 3-2, on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-11-4-0) came within inches of tying the game in the dying embers of the third period, but a backdoor one-timer whipped wide of the Charlotte net. Vasily Ponomarev assisted on both Penguins goals, and Ville Koivunen continued his hot run of scoring.

Charlotte notched its league-leading 11th shorthanded goal of the season with a highlight-reel-worthy, spin-o-rama move by John Leonard at 14:21 of the first period.

Will Lockwood whacked in a loose puck lingering at the Penguins' net-front eight minutes into the second stanza.

The Penguins buried their first goal of the night by cashing in on their fourth man advantage. Quick puck movement culminated in a wide-open Sam Poulin rifling a shot past Cooper Black at 12:32 of the second period.

The Checkers scored a pivotal goal 21.6 seconds before the second intermission, as Sandis Vilmanis put his team ahead 3-1.

Ponomarev connected with Koivunen on a two-on-one rush midway through the third period, and Koivunen forced a wrist shot through Black, bringing Wilkes-Barre/Scranton within one.

Koivunen had a glorious opportunity to force overtime thwarted when a diving Checkers defender steered his one-time bid just wide of Black's net. Moments later, time expired.

Tristan Jarry logged 25 saves in the loss. Black posted 21 saves for Charlotte.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will face-off with Charlotte again tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 1, in their last game before the AHL All-Star Break. Puck drop for the rematch is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Bojangles' Coliseum.

