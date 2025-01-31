Miroshnichenko Scores Three as Bears Top Islanders, 5-4

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) Ivan Miroshnichenko recorded his second career hat trick and Alex Limoges broke a 4-4 tie as the Hershey Bears (27-12-5-0) triumphed 5-4 over the Bridgeport Islanders (10-29-2-2) on Friday night at GIANT Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The win marked Hershey's third consecutive win on home ice, matching its previous season mark. Hershey improved to 3-1-0-0 against Bridgeport this season, earning its first home win against the Islanders.

NOTABLES:

Hershey raced out to a 2-0 lead within the game's opening minute as Ivan Miroshnichenko banged home a Mike Vecchione rebound just 18 seconds into the contest (the fastest goal to open a game by the Bears this season) and Pierrick Dubé put home his ninth of the season at the 50-second mark.

After Bridgeport stormed back to take a 3-2 lead off goals from Brian Pinho, William Dufour, and Gemel Smith, Miroshnichenko added his second of the night off a face-off play won by Mike Sgarbossa at 10:12 of the second period to level the score at 3-3.

Miroshnichenko completed his hat trick just 27 seconds into the third period as he snuck his third of the night short-side on Tikkanen. It marked the forward's second three-goal game of the season after doing the same on Oct. 13, 2024 vs. Cleveland, and the team's fourth hat trick of the campaign.

Matthew Maggio tied the score at 4-4 at 3:21, but Alex Limoges put Hershey in front 5-4 at 4:30 with his 11th of the season and his eighth career game-winner for the Chocolate and White. Limoges also assisted on Dubé's goal.

Limoges, Miroshnichenko, and Mike Vecchione are now tied for the active roster lead with 11 goals apiece.

Riley Sutter (13 games missed), Brennan Saulnier (four games missed), Mike Sgarbossa (three games missed), and Hendrix Lapierre (three games missed) all returned to the lineup for Hershey after missing time due to injury.

SHOTS: HER 28, BRI 20

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 16-for-20; BRI - Henrik Tikkanen, 23-for-28

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-7; BRI - 1-for-4

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on what he liked in tonight's bounce-back win:

"It was a weird game. We came out the first couple shifts and we scored two goals in 40 seconds or something like that. And then they battled right back. And I say it was a weird game. There were a lot of bounces that weren't going our way in the game. We come out to block a shot, it goes right on their stick, he's all alone in the slot and scores. And it just seemed like whoever had the last shot on net or whatever was going to win the game. And it was back and forth. We clawed our way back. But what I liked about it was that the guys we added to our lineup, I thought they all played pretty well. You can tell that [Riley Sutter] has been out for a bit, but you know, that's the way it is when you get banged up. But all the guys stuck together and we grinded out the win. Both teams got embarrassed on Wednesday night, so I expected them to come out real hard as well. Their team always plays us tough, and people can't look at the standings when Bridgeport comes to town. Even in their building, they've played us tough for the last three years."

Nelson on the play of Ivan Miroshnichenko:

"Well, let's go back two games ago. Everybody was awful in that game. But I told Miro - I challenged him, saying that if you want to score goals and stuff like that, get the opportunity, you have to work hard out there for 60 minutes. And his goals were a byproduct of him working hard tonight. And we've got to keep that consistent. That's what we wanted to see from him. Obviously he's not going to score three goals every night, but if he has a consistent effort working hard out there, he'll get rewarded with goals, and that's what's going to help him make the step to the National Hockey League."

Alex Limoges on the team's response tonight following Wednesday's loss:

"Yeah, it was a really good response. Coach challenged us yesterday and everybody is pretty motivated and determined in there. You saw our start tonight and we just want to keep following that up, which I think we let off the gas there and so that's something that we've got to look at going into tomorrow."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for PA Lottery Night. The first 4,000 fans 18-and-over in attendance will receive a coupon offer, courtesy of the Pennsylvania Lottery. Purchase tickets for the game.

American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

