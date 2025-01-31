IceHogs Can't Keep Pace with Wolves, Fall 3-2
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs came up short against the Chicago Wolves 3-2 Friday night inside the BMO Center.
Chicago struck just 60 seconds into the game with a Bradly Nadeau tally from the slot. Rockford tied the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. Dmitri Kuzmin picked up his first assist in an IceHogs' uniform when he found Artyom Levshunov to tap in the tying goal.
In the final minute of the frame, the Wolves retook the lead on the man-advantage. Domenick Fensore beat Drew Commesso from the near wing and blasted a shot into the top corner.
Rockford tied the game at 2-2 while on the man-advantage early in the 2nd period. Joey Anderson picked up his 5th goal of the season against Chicago this year, camped out on the back door.
The Wolves regained the lead at 15:04 of the 2nd with a wrist shot from Bradly Nadeau, the Chicago forward's second of the game.
The Hogs continued to push into the 3rd period and drew a penalty with 1:22 to go but couldn't beat Dustin Tokarski for the equalizer.
The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Saturday, February. 1 for a matchup with the Admirals. Click here for tickets.
Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!
