Scheel's 29-Save Shutout Leads Colorado to 2-0 Blanking of Griffins
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI. - Colorado goalie Adam Scheel stopped all 29 shots he faced to earn his first shutout of the season, as the Eagles collected a 2-0 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday. Despite being held to a season-low 15 shots on net, Colorado would pick up goals from defenseman Wyatt Aamodt and forward Jere Innala to aid in the effort.
After each team came up dry on a power-play opportunity, Colorado would generate the game's first goal when Aamodt lit the lamp with a one-timer from the top of the left-wing circle, putting the Eagles up, 1-0 at the 17:25 mark of the first period.
Colorado would be outshot 5-4 in the opening 20 minutes but carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
The Eagles would double their lead when Innala fielded a rebound at the side of the crease and slammed it home, putting Colorado on top 2-0 with 5:07 remaining in the second period.
Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the third period, Colorado would face an onslaught of shots from the Griffins, as the Eagles would be outshot 17-3 in the final frame. Despite the deficit in opportunities, Scheel would rise to the occasion and lead Colorado to the 2-0 victory.
The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Grand Rapids goaltender Sebastian Cossa suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 15 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, February 1st at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.
