Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Declan Carlile to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, has appeared in three games with the Bolts this season, averaging 13 minutes of time on ice and recording a plus-2 rating with three shots on goal. The Hartland, Michigan, native made his season debut with Tampa Bay December 14 at Seattle and scored his first career NHL goal while logging 11:10 of time on ice and blocking two shots.

Carlile has skated in 36 games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and seven points with 37 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman leads all Crunch blueliners with 67 shots on goal while his three power-play points rank third. He has played in 176 career AHL contests, all with Syracuse, registering 19 goals and 61 points with four game-winning tallies and a plus-37 rating.

Carlile was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022 and made his NHL debut January 24, 2024 at Minnesota.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.