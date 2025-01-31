Game Day Preview - CGY at ABB

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







Wheels up, we are headed to Abby.

The Wranglers are going head-to-head with the Abbotsford Canucks for a double-header on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

The Matchup

The Wranglers continue to be at the top of the league and Pacific Division with a 28-13-2 record.

The last time the Wranglers met the Canucks was on Dec. 30, and Jan. 1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome, where the Wranglers beat the Canucks 4-3 and 4-2, respectively.

The Canucks enter the matchup with a 22-16-1 record and are coming off of a 5-2 loss against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Jan. 29.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins returns to the Wranglers lineup following his recall to the Flames.

Kerins picked up three points in five games with the big club.

He has been on a heater this season, putting up 21 goals and 34 points in 34 games.

Nils Åman of the Canucks currently leads his squad in points (26).

The Swedish vet on the team has picked up seven points in his past six games.

How to Watch

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.