Meyers' Overtime Goal Seals Win Over Stars

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Texas Stars on Friday night at H-E-B Center in overtime by the final score 2-1. Jani Nyman tipped home the game-tying goal with 8:32 left in the third period and Ben Meyers' overtime game-winner earned the Firebirds their 23rd win of the season.

QUICK NOTES

Texas' Matej Blumel scored the first goal of the game at 14:16 of the opening period, his 20th of the season.

Following a scoreless second period, the Firebirds were tested on the penalty kill in the third. Ville Ottavainen and Ty Nelson were both sent to the box and Coachella Valley was down two men for a 1:13. Coachella Valley's PK prevailed and kept the game within a goal.

Nik Brouillard took a shot from the left circle that deflected off Jani Nyman's stick and past Stars' netminder Remi Poirier and in for the game-tying goal. The goal for Nyman was his 17th of the season. The secondary assist belonged to Logan Morrison.

After regulation concluded with no change in score, overtime was needed to determine a winner.

Ryan Winterton carried the puck into the offensive zone and found Ben Meyers on the left side of the crease, slamming the puck into the net for the game-winning goal. Meyers' goal was his 13th of the season. Luke Henman earned the other assist.

Goaltender Nikke Kokko recorded his AHL rookie goaltender-leading 14th win of the season, stopping 18 of 19 Texas shots.

Coachella Valley's record moves to 23-15-1-5 on the season and 11-8-1-1 on the road.

The Firebirds went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and finished the game 3-for-6 on the powerplay.

Coachella Valley outshot Texas 28-19.

The Firebirds rematch with the Stars tomorrow night in Cedar Park, TX. Puck drop is set for 5pm PT.

