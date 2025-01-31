Griffins Shut Out Against Colorado

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Despite heading into the outing on a four-game win streak and a six-game point streak, the Grand Rapids Griffins were shut out by the Colorado Eagles, as they fell 2-0 on Friday at Van Andel Arena. The loss marked the second time Grand Rapids was shut out this season.

In the setback, the Griffins outshot their opponent for the 12th time this year, their fifth time doing so in consecutive games, as they outshot Colorado 29-15. The Grand Rapids penalty kill unit finished a perfect (3-for-3, 100%). Goaltender Sebastian Cossa returned to the crease, saving 13 shots. The loss snapped Cossa's four-game win streak between the pipes.

Just 2:34 into the first period, Grand Rapids killed a tripping penalty, keeping the game scoreless. The Griffins went on their own power play with 6:31 left in the frame but failed to convert. With 2:35 left in the first, a one-timer from Wyatt Aamodt gave the Eagles the only tally they would need.

The Griffins went back on the penalty kill 46 seconds into the second period. With two seconds left on the kill, Grand Rapids suffered another penalty. However, the defense held strong to come away unscathed on both. The Griffins' best scoring chance came at 5:11 when a centering pass from Nate Danielson found Carter Mazur near the goalmouth. Mazur attempted to slap the puck past the netminder on the doorstep, but Adam Scheel extended across the crease to save the shutout. Colorado increased their lead to two with 5:07 left in the frame when Jere Innala found the back of the net.

The Griffins earned another power play with 11:54 left but failed to cash in. Then, penalties on either side at 11:28 gave Grand Rapids a 4-on-4 opportunity. However, both teams came away empty-handed as the game continued. The Griffins pulled Cossa with three minutes remaining in an attempt to cut into the 2-0 deficit. Yet, the offense proved ineffective, as Grand Rapids failed to maintain possession within the Colorado zone. A scrum in front of the Eagles' net almost saw the puck leak over the goal line to give the Griffins one last gasp with 10 seconds left, but the referees came together to rule no goal and Grand Rapids fell 2-0.

The Griffins are 18-22-2-1 all-time against current Pacific Division foes in the regular season.

Grand Rapids has won just four of its last 11 home outings (4-5-1-1).

Colorado 1 1 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Colorado, Aamodt 2 (Olausson, Felhaber), 17:25. Penalties-Bantle Gr (tripping), 2:34; Ivan Col (holding), 13:29.

2nd Period-2, Colorado, Innala 6 (Rosen), 14:53. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (high-sticking), 0:46; Gettinger Gr (holding), 2:43.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Rosen Col (holding), 8:06; Wagner Col (elbowing), 11:28; Watson Gr (roughing), 11:28.

Shots on Goal-Colorado 4-8-3-15. Grand Rapids 5-7-17-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Colorado 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Colorado, Scheel 7-1-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 14-8-3 (15 shots-13 saves).

A-8,322

1. COL Scheel (W, SO, 29 saves); 2. COL Aamodt (game-winner); 3. COL Innala (goal)

Grand Rapids: 25-13-3-1 (54 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 1 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.

Colorado: 23-12-3-2 (51 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 1 at Grand Rapids 5 p.m. MST

