Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Gage Goncalves, Goaltender Matt Tomkins to Syracuse Crunch

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Gage Goncalves and goaltender Matt Tomkins to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Goncalves, 24, has appeared in 28 contests with the Lightning this season, recording one goal and three points while averaging 11:47 of time on ice. The Mission, British Columbia, native logged his first career NHL point with an assist November 21 at Columbus before scoring his first career goal December 19 versus St. Louis.

Goncalves has played in 11 games with the Crunch this season, posting four goals and 14 points. He was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 62nd overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Tomkins, 30, has appeared in 17 contests for Syracuse this season, posting a 6-8-3 record with a .900 save percentage, 2.87 goals-against average and one shutout. The Edmonton, Alberta, native has played in six career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay during the 2023-24 season, and recorded his first career NHL win with a 23-save performance November 7, 2023, at Montreal.

Tomkins was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023.

