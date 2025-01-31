Monsters Drop First Game of Lumberjacks Weekend to Bruins 4-2

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins 4-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 23-13-3-3 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bruins struck first with a goal from Patrick Brown 24 seconds into the opening frame, but Samuel Knazko responded with a tally at 14:13 assisted by Max McCue and Ole Julian Bjorgivk-Holm to tie the game. Providence's Riley Tufte notched a tally at 18:02 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Stefan Matteau netted his first marker of the year 37 seconds into the third period off feeds from Jordan Dumais and Knazko tying the score 2-2. The Bruins took advantage of a power-play opportunity with a goal from Ian Mitchell at 4:25 and put home an empty-net tally from Brown at 19:36 bringing the final score to 4-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 22 saves in defeat while Providence's Michael DiPietro stopped 27 shots for the win.

The Monsters host the Providence Bruins for a rematch and the final night of Lumberjacks Weekend at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, WTAM 1100, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

PRO 2 0 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 29 0/3 3/4 15 min / 6 inf

PRO 26 1/4 3/3 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 22 3 12-7-4

PRO DiPietro W 27 2 16-5-4

Cleveland Record: 23-13-3-3, 3rd North Division

Providence Record: 24-13-4-1, 2nd Atlantic Division

