Sinclair Shines, But Sens Stymied in 37-Shot Shutout Loss in Utica
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
Utica Comets' Max Willman and Belleville Senators' Wyatt Bongiovanni on game night
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Utica Comets)
The Belleville Senators fired 37 shots on the Utica Comets on Friday night, but a game-breaking shutout performance from goaltender Isaac Poulter led the host Utica Comets to a 1-0 win.
Mark Sinclair stopped 26 of 27 shots for Belleville in a stellar effort. The team's record drops to 17-15-1-4, six points back of Syracuse for the final AHL North playoff spot with four games in hand.
Utica took the lead just over four minutes into the game when Mike Hardman drove to the net front and slid a backhander past Sinclair, and an ensuing equipment issue forced Belleville to swap to Michael Simpson in goal early. Sinclair returned at the first timeout.
The goaltenders combined for 21 saves in a scoreless second period in which the Sens outshot Utica 11-10. Belleville came close to tying the game on a good net drive by Garrett Pilon, and post hits by Jorian Donovan and Wyatt Bongiovanni, but Poulter remained perfect.
The Sens came even closer halfway through the third, when a shot from the left circle by Philippe Daoust that beat Poulter but rang the inside of the right post, and then barely hopped over the stick of Xavier Bourgault on the rebound. Utica would hold on for the second half of the period to take the narrow win.
Utica and Belleville will shift scenes to CAA Arena tomorrow night for the rematch at 7 PM.
Fast Facts:
#23 Cole Reinhardt played his 240th game as a Belleville Senator, tying the franchise record
The Sens went 0-for-4 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and a perfect 6-for-6 on the Viewtech Window & Door Penalty Kill
#9 Angus Crookshank had a team-high five shots on goal
Highlights:
Head Coach Dave Bell Postgame Availability:
Sound Bytes:
Head Coach Dave Bell on the team's performance:
"A gutsy effort. I think the effort was there. A man down, and we've got some guys playing that probably need to take a day or two off. They're pretty banged up, but they got out and played."
Bell on Mark Sinclair's contributions:
"He was good. He battled, made some big saves there in some scrambles, and some big timely saves - a breakaway shorthanded. So, no issues with that. He's always a gamer, always a battler. And another good one for him."
Bell on the rematch against Utica tomorrow night:
"Even as crazy as it is, I thought we passed up some shots. Especially on the power play and getting a body in front of this goaltender, obviously a good goalie. So, get some bodies in front of him and take away his eyes. But, same effort, and hopefully we get some behind him."
Upcoming Games
Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Belleville Senators vs Utica Comets - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena)
Sunday, February 2, 2025 - AHL All-Star Skills Competition - 9:00 p.m. ET (Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley)
Monday, February 3, 2025 - AHL All-Star Challenge - 9:00 p.m. ET (Acrisure Arena - Coachella Valley)
Friday, February 7, 2025 - Belleville Senators @ Rochester Americans - 7:05 p.m. ET (Blue Cross Arena)
