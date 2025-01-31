Brown Bolsters P-Bruins to Victory Over Monsters
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Cleveland, OH - Forward Patrick Brown posted two goals and an assist, bolstering the Providence Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Riley Tufte notched a goal and an assist, while Ian Mitchell also found the back of the net. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 27 saves to earn his 16th win of the season.
How It Happened
Just 24 seconds into the game, Tufte stole the puck off the goaltender's stick below the goal line and sent a pass to Brown in front of the crease, where he poked the puck into the open net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Samuel Knazko received the puck in the low slot and fired a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 with 5:47 to play in the first frame. Tufte walked the puck towards the top of the slot and fired a wrist shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 1:58 left in the first period. John Farinacci received an assist. Just 37 seconds into the third period, Stefan Matteau's one-timer from the bottom of the left circle beat the goaltender on the glove side, tying the game at 2-2. While on the power play, Mitchell's one-timer from the point whistled past the stick of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 15:35 remaining in the third period. Georgii Merkulov and Brown were credited with the assists. With 24 seconds remaining, Brown found the empty net to seal the game. Tyler Pitlick received an assist.
Stats
Tufte posted his third multi-point game of the season. Brown notched his fifth multi-point contest of the season. DiPietro stopped 27 of 29 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots. The power play went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 24-13-4-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins remain in Cleveland to face the Monsters on Saturday, February 1 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
