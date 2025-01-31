Poulter Perfect, Comets Beat Senators 1-0
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Sitting seven points behind the Belleville Senators, the Utica Comets took to the ice for the first of two games against their North Division opponent in the hopes of closing the gap in the race for the post season. In the final game of the January, the Comets looked to close out the month stopping a two-game losing skid as they stepped onto the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday night. The Comets managed an early goal in the game which carried them into the final period of regulation where they held their ground and didn't allow the Senators to find the back of the net despite powerplay opportunities against them. In the end, the only goal of the game stood tall as the game winner and goaltender for the Comets, Isaac Poulter made 37 saves on 37 shots to preserve the shutout in a 1-0 victory.
In the opening period, it was Mike Hardman who struck first as he roared into the Belleville zone and drove the net firing it passed goalie, Mark Sinclair for his 12th of the season assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Simon Nemec at 4:28. It was the only goal of the first period as the Comets skated away with a 1-0 advantage.
After a scoreless second period, the Comets entered the final period and along with their goalie, Isaac Poulter, the team stood strong and skated away with a 1-0 victory as Poulter proved to be perfect in goal from start to finish.
The Comets travel to play the Senators tomorrow night before heading to Syracuse on Friday, February 7th. The team returns home against the Senators on Saturday, February 8th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025
