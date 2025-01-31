Reign Edge Roadrunners, 2-1

January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Back-to-back goals in a span of 39 seconds during the second period was enough offense for the Ontario Reign (25-15-1-1) to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners (19-19-2-0) on Friday night at Tucson Arena by a score of 2-1.

Jack Studnicka and Charles Hudon had the goals for the Reign, while goaltender Pheonix Copley stopped all but one of Tucson's 22 shots on goal to record his third consecutive win in between the pipes.

Date: January 31, 2025

Venue: Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 2 0 2 TUC 0 0 1 1

Shots PP ONT 31 0/3 TUC 22 1/5

Three Stars -

1. Charles Hudon (ONT)

2. Jack Studnicka (ONT)

3. Egor Sokolov (TUC)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Saturday, February 1 at Tucson Roadrunners | 6:00 PM PST | Tucson Arena

