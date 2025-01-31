San Diego Gulls Loan Rodwin Dionicio to EHC Biel-Bienne
January 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has loaned defenseman Rodwin Dionicio to EHC Biel-Bienne of the Swiss National League.
Dionicio, 20 (3/30/04), scored 5-4=9 points with 42 penalty minutes in 24 games for San Diego this season.
The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman recorded 46-108=154 points in 167 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with Niagara, Windsor and Saginaw from 2021-24. He also tallied 1-4=5 points in five Memorial Cup games with Saginaw in 2024-25.
Born in Newark, N.J. and raised in Switzerland, Dionicio has represented Switzerland at numerous international tournaments, including three straight World Junior Championships (2022, 2023 and 2024), and the 2021 U-18 World Championship. In the 2024 World Junior Championship, he earned 2-2=4 points in five tournament games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Lunar New Year on February 1st - Abbotsford Canucks
- Blues Sign D Corey Schueneman to One-Year Extension - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Loan Rodwin Dionicio to EHC Biel-Bienne - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Defenseman Chris Harpur to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Gulls' Dionicio Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set vs. Rocket at Place Bell - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 31 vs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Declan Carlile to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #40 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (19-18-2-0) vs Ontario Reign (24-14-1-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Weekend Preview: Islanders at Bears - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet for Friday Night Battle - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.