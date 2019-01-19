Sound Tigers Host Bruins on Star Wars Night

BRIDGEPORT, Conn . - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (22-14-4-2), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, begin a five-game homestand this evening with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Providence Bruins (19-16-6-0) at Webster Bank Arena. Winless in regulation over their last eight games (2-5-0-1), the Sound Tigers are eager to turn things around and will also look to snap a three-game slide. Last time out, Bridgeport suffered a 6-4 loss to the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday despite two goals from Tanner Fritz and two assists from Matt Gaudreau, Travis St. Denis and Josh Ho-Sang. Chris Casto and Yannick Rathgeb also scored for the Sound Tigers.

STAR WARS NIGHT

Tonight is Star Wars Night at Webster Bank Arena and the first 3,000 fans will receive a free lightsaber at the main entrance, while everyone in attendance is encouraged to meet Star Wars characters on the concourse. A $25 ticket package is on sale now (online or over the phone only), which includes access to the game and a food voucher valid for one (1) hot dog, one (1) soft drink, one (1) bag of chips and one (1) guaranteed lightsaber. Fans may call the Sound Tigers front office at 203-345-2300 ext. 7 or CLICK HERE to purchase!

TIGERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight's game marks the seventh of 12 meetings between the Sound Tigers and Bruins this season, and the fourth of six matchups in the Park City. Each team has won three of the first six contests, but all three of Bridgeport's victories have come in overtime (3-2-1-0). In fact, each of the last three head-to-head tilts have gone past regulation, including their last meeting on Dec. 14. Michael Dal Colle, who scored his first NHL goal with the New York Islanders on Thursday, propelled the Sound Tigers to a 4-3 win that night with his first pro hat trick and overtime-winning goal. Cameron Hughes (PRO) leads all players in the season series with seven points (three goals, four assists) in six games.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins have won four of their last five games and have points in all five, improving to fifth place in the Atlantic Division. Last night, Providence earned a 2-1 shootout victory against the Springfield Thunderbirds at home, helped by Karson Kuhlman's eighth goal of the year and Zane McIntyre's five saves in a six-round shootout. Trent Frederic netted the game-winner with the shootout's only goal. The Bruins are led in scoring by Paul Carey and Peter Cehlarik, who each have 29 points. However, Cehlarik was recalled by Boston on Tuesday and is not available tonight. Carey was traded from the Ottawa organization on Jan. 11 in exchange for Cody Goloubef. He had 27 points in 29 games with Belleville this season.

FRITZ FOCUSED

Tanner Fritz scored twice in Charlotte on Wednesday and now has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his last seven outings. The 27-year-old forward is tied for fifth on the Sound Tigers in points (24), fourth in helpers (16) and third in multi-point games (eight), despite playing just 35 AHL games due to call-ups with the Islanders. Fritz has one assist in four NHL games this year.

BLUE-LINE SCORING

Seven of Bridgeport's 10 goals over its last four games have come from defensemen. Yannick Rathgeb and Chris Casto each have two goals during that span, while Mitch Vande Sompel, Kyle Burroughs and Parker Wotherspoon have also found the back of the net since Jan. 11. In addition, the blue line could get another boost in the next few games with the return of 2019 AHL All-Star Sebastian Aho, who hasn't played since Jan. 4 with an upper-body injury. Aho is tied for 12th among league defensemen in scoring with 24 points (three goals, 21 assists) in 34 games this season.

QUICK HITS

The Sound Tigers have played 26 one-goal games, most among all teams in the AHL... Bridgeport is 11-6-2-0 in the next game following a loss this season... The Sound Tigers have outscored opponents by nine goals at five-on-five this season... Bridgeport has been outshot in 17 straight games, dating back to Dec. 5... Jeremy Smith was named the CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for December... Chris Bourque doesn't have a goal in his last 11 games with Bridgeport - his longest such streak with the Sound Tigers... Parker Wotherspoon is expected to play his 100th professional game tonight, while Mitch Vande Sompel could play his 100th pro game on Monday against Hershey... The Sound Tigers will host Hershey on Monday at 1 p.m. rather than tomorrow at 3 p.m. due to pending inclement weather in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

AFFILIATE REPORT

NHL: New York Islanders (28-15-4): Next: Sunday vs. Anaheim Ducks (3 p.m.)

ECHL: Worcester Railers (17-16-3-2): Next: Today vs. Newfoundland Growlers (7:05 p.m.)

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Mar. 17), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will also be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24). View the full 2018-19 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

