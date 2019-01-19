Hill's 21-Save Shutout Vaults Tucson to 2-0 Win over Eagles

LOVELAND, CO. - Tucson goaltender Adin Hill stopped all 21 shots he faced, while forwards Giovanni Fiore and Michael Bunting provided the goal scoring as the Roadrunners defeated the Colorado Eagles, 2-0 on Saturday. Eagles goaltender Pavel Francouz turned aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced in the losing effort, as both teams finished the night going 0-for-6 on the power play.

After a scoreless first period that saw both teams go 0-for-2 on the man-advantage, Tucson would claim the first lead of the night when Fiore skated across the right-wing circle before snapping a wrister that would light the lamp and give the Roadrunners a 1-0 edge at the 13:07 mark of the second period.

Tucson would expand its lead just 2:17 later when Bunting entered the zone and fired a shot from the high slot that would beat Francouz and give the Roadrunners a 2-0 advantage with 4:36 left in the middle frame.

Heading into the third period Colorado would ramp up the pressure, outshooting Tucson 11-5 in the final 20 minutes of play. The added firepower would not deter Hill, who would stand tall in net to secure his first shutout of the season and the 2-0 victory for the Roadrunners.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles begin a six-game road trip against the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena on Monday, January 21st at 2:00pm MT.

