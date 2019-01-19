Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils January 19 Game Postponed
January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Due to impending inclement weather and travel restrictions, the Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils game on Saturday, Jan. 19 has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7:05 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
All tickets purchased for the Jan. 19 game will be honored on Feb. 26. Fans who cannot attend Feb. 26 may exchange their tickets for any remaining 2018-19 Devils regular season home game.
For additional information, including ticketing questions, fans may call or text the Devils office at 607-722-7367.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
