Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils January 19 Game Postponed

January 19, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Due to impending inclement weather and travel restrictions, the Syracuse Crunch and Binghamton Devils game on Saturday, Jan. 19 has been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7:05 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

All tickets purchased for the Jan. 19 game will be honored on Feb. 26. Fans who cannot attend Feb. 26 may exchange their tickets for any remaining 2018-19 Devils regular season home game.

For additional information, including ticketing questions, fans may call or text the Devils office at 607-722-7367.

